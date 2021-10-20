Balanced Knights sweep past Northeast

In the first set of Wednesday’s Class 3A Region 7 semifinal against visiting Northeast, Davenport Assumption’s Maggie Johnson went up to spike the ball but mis-timed her jump a bit.
She only got a couple of fingers on the ball but was able to tip it over for a point that gave the Knights a 17-6 lead.
Following the point, one of Johnson’s teammates yelled out from the bench, “Nice changeup!”
The good-natured jab seemed to motivate Johnson, as the sophomore middle hitter spiked down fastballs the rest of the way in the top-ranked Knights’ 25-12, 25-11, 25-7 sweep of the Rebels.
“I think I just kind of have to get used to it and get the feel of the game,” Johnson said. “My teammates are always supportive of me and fire me up.”
Johnson was part of a balanced Assumption offense on Wednesday night. A.J. Schubert led the way with 11 kills, and Johnson contributed nine. Anna Strajack and Dru Dorsey added five kills apiece.
“We want to keep teams on their toes on where I could potentially put the ball,” said Assumption setter Carly Rolf, who distributed the ball to her hitters to the tune of 29 assists on the night. “Maggie was really hot tonight. Anna was really hot tonight. Whichever hitter’s hot is who I go to.”
Having a wealth of hitting talent is something the Knights hope will serve them well as they proceed down the tournament trail. Assumption (33-4) advances to face No. 15 Independence (29-12) in the regional final, which will be held at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Tuesday.
"If we’ve got all of our hitters firing on all cylinders, that makes us very, very successful and makes it very difficult for the other team,” Assumption head coach Bre Scherler said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. We don’t just want all of the weight on one person’s shoulders or two people. We want to make sure we have a very balanced offense.”
Northeast (10-29) played scrappy, but had a tough time slowing down Assumption’s hitters.
“We don’t see a lot of competition like Assumption,” Rebel head coach Rachel Diedrich said. “They have some really strong hitters and blockers that we don’t see a lot of.”
The Rebels also struggled with serve receive, as the Knights tallied 14 aces on the night. Schubert had seven aces, and Rolf had four.
“We work really hard to see how aggressive we can be behind the line,” Scherler said. “If we can be lethal there, that’s another offensive weapon that helps put the other team out of system. We’ve been focusing so much on that, so it’s nice to see the results.”
The Knights were having so much success from the service line that when Rolf went back to serve late in the third set, she looked over at Scherler and then raised her eyebrows at what she saw. Rolf said that Scherler had given her the green light.
“She has a sign that she gives. It’s the rainbow, as she calls it,” Rolf said. “When you get that, she doesn’t care where you serve to. It’s always like, ‘Oh, I get the rainbow today?’ Like a reward almost.”
It paid off, as Rolf served back-to-back aces to close out the regional semifinal victory.
“I give them signals where to serve, and sometimes I give them the fun sign,” Scherler said. “It’s like to use your best judgment, use your autonomy, and figure out where it’s at. So she just put the foot on the gas pedal and went after it. It was great decision making on her behalf.”