MAQUOKETA, Iowa — With 22 losses this season, it is easy to draw the conclusion it has been a difficult fall for Clinton's volleyball program.
But when you examine the River Queens' schedule, 19 of those setbacks have come to state-ranked opponents.
Even though the records suggested Clinton was an underdog in Wednesday's Class 4A regional opener, it wasn't fazed one bit.
Powered by the savvy play of setter Brooke Mulholland and a balanced offensive attack, Clinton advanced with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 win over Maquoketa.
"We've had such a heavy schedule and tough tournaments, so we are prepared for anything," Mulholland said. "We've seen it all."
No kidding.
Clinton (12-22) played four of the top seven teams in 5A. It lost to four of the top seven in 4A. It squared off with the top-ranked team in 3A twice and faced two of the top five schools in 2A.
"We've seen good teams, seen great teams," Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. "There is nothing we haven't seen on the other side of the net that is in our (postseason) bracket."
During the season, those losses can weigh on a team. The pay off came Wednesday.
"You've got to stay mentally tough," Mulholland said. "Our coach did a good job making sure everyone stayed in a tough mindset mentally."
The River Queens built early leads in each set — 9-4, 10-3 and 9-4. The Cardinals (25-15) tried to mount a rally each time, but Cewe's team had enough answers to stave them off.
Mulholland facilitated the offense with 25 assists. Nevaeh Wagoner collected a team-high nine kills while Kelly Clark and Bailey Wing each had seven.
Unlike a season ago when Clinton had a go-to threat in Grace Tubbs, it has been more by committee this season.
"We rely on Brooke a lot as our team captain," Wagoner said. "She's really consistent. We're not just relying on one hitter. If someone is having an off game, we can balance it out."
Maquoketa came in with 11 wins in its last 14 matches.
Senior Nell Sybesma, who averages nearly 3.8 kills per set, finished with a match-high 20 kills.
The Cardinals were undone by miscues. They had nine attack errors in the opening set and finished with a .146 efficiency for the match.
"Our girls knew what was coming," Cewe said. "We knew we had to slow down (Sybesma). She's a nice player and got her kills, but they weren't at critical times where they hurt us."
Clinton moves on to play 14th-ranked Clear Creek Amana (23-14) in a regional semifinal Tuesday in Tiffin.
"This team was real hesitant and didn't know how to act at the beginning of the season because we were so young, but we've developed a lot and are super confident in all of our skill sets now," Mulholland said. "We're confident we can go in there and get a win."