ELDRIDGE — Long after the presentation of the state-qualifying banner and celebration on the court at The Pit last Monday night, Kendall McNaull and Emma Powell were alone in North Scott's locker room.
The North Scott senior volleyball players had a moment to soak in the accomplishment together. They looked at each other and said: "How did we manage to do that?"
A friendship that was formed through North Scott's club volleyball program in sixth grade saw McNaull and Powell lead the Lancers to their first state tournament in seven years with a sweep over Burlington.
They want more.
Class 4A third-ranked North Scott opens its quest for a state championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday against eighth-ranked Marion at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
"We have what it takes to win it all," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "We've played against the best of the best this year and competed well.
"If we go in there and play consistent volleyball like we're capable, we can go against any team in the state."
It has been quite a journey for McNaull and Powell.
They met at tryouts in sixth grade for the North Scott club team.
"We were both hitters, so we partnered up," McNaull said. "Ever since that moment, we've been best friends."
McNaull and Powell have leaned on each other through the highs and lows of the past four seasons.
As freshmen, they were thrust into the lineup against Bettendorf. McNaull occupied the front row and Powell subbed in for her in the back row.
"We looked at each other and were like, 'Wow, what is happening?'" Powell said. "We didn't know what to do. It was very intimidating."
They've been through a losing season, near-misses in the postseason and a coaching change.
Now, they'll get to experience at least one match together on the state's biggest stage for high school volleyball.
"Going to the state tournament together, we never thought it would go to that," Powell said. "We didn't expect it, but here we are."
McNaull has thrived as a middle. Powell is an outside hitter who plays all six rotations for the Lancers.
"We're pretty inseparable," Powell said. "We're together all the time and we play well together. Being best friends on and off the court has really helped that."
McNaull calls Powell her partner in crime and like a sister.
Because of that tight-knit bond, they aren't afraid to hold each other accountable if one isn't playing up to their capabilities.
"They're always pushing each other, super competitive toward each other," VanEarwage said. "It is a cool environment when they're in here competing."
With similar personalities, they clash at times.
"We do butt heads, but at the end of the day, we're just so close," McNaull said. "It is hard to break that."
Powell, a first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection each of the past two seasons, has 793 kills and 956 digs in her career.
McNaull, second team all-MAC, has 615 kills and 233 blocks.
North Scott feeds off their lead.
"From our freshman year to senior year, the dynamic of the team in practice has really improved," McNaull said. "As the years have gone on, we've done more team-bonding activities and spent more time together on and off the court."
The Lancers haven't played Marion yet this season.
With an eight-day layoff, VanEarwage has tried to keep her team engaged with competitive workouts.
"We can't have days off or take reps off when we're in the gym," she said. "We've talked about keeping our eye on the goal, knowing what that is and knowing we have to work at a high level to get that."
North Scott has proven to be more than just McNaull and Powell.
Ella McLaughlin averages 2.57 kills and 2.36 digs per set. Grace Graham has the most blocks of any player in the 4A state field with 84. Sam Lee and Taylor Robertson have worked effectively as North Scott's facilitators.
VanEarwage believes her team is capable of more.
"There have been moments we've hit really good volleyball, but I don't think we've gotten to the best we can be yet," she said.
McNaull and Powell have intentions of playing college volleyball. Neither has chosen a destination yet.
Is there a chance it could happen at the same school?
"We're both looking at Mount Mercy, but realistically it probably won't happen," McNaull said. "Being with her the last (seven) years, it will be weird not having her on my left side during a match."
That's why they plan to savor this week.
"Obviously, our goal is to win it, but we also know any game could be our last together," Powell said. "We're going to make sure and enjoy it."