Bettendorf volleyball answers Central DeWitt's challenge

Every time the Central DeWitt volleyball team challenged Bettendorf, the Bulldogs had an answer.

Behind strong service and attack runs at key spots, the host Bulldogs were able to hold off an inexperienced but scrappy Sabers team to pick up a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 sweep in the season-opening match for both teams.

The script for all three sets went something like this: Bettendorf jumped out to close to a double-digit lead only to watch DeWitt get back within three-to-four points. Every time, Bettendorf had the answer, with service runs from Dalaney Yeggy, Olivia Wiley, Tessa Teagarden, Lillie Petersen and Adalyn Galbraith.

Mixed in with those runs were big kills, especially from Teagarden and fellow senior Chloe Bell. Teagarden led Bettendorf’s attack at the net with seven blocks and nine kills. Bell had four of her six kills in the final clinching set.

Teagarden helped Bettendorf get out to an 8-1 lead in the opening set with three kills. DeWitt got back within 8-7 thanks to strong play at the net from Isabelle Pierce and freshman Bri Clark.

That’s when Yeggy ripped off nine-straight service points, including three aces, to push the lead and momentum to 17-7. Petersen had three kills in the opening set.

Bettendorf opened an 8-2 lead in the second set only to watch some strong service from DeWitt’s Maggie Froeschle eventually get the match tied at 8.

That’s when Wiley’s varying serves, including a hard-to-handle knuckle serve, turned into a 10-point service run to give the hosts command again at 18-8. Wiley had four of her team-high six aces in that run. Brooke Magistrelli also had three kills in that stretch for the winners.

“Everyone served really well but I thought Olivia was outstanding,” Teagarden said. “She came through in big spots when we needed it.”

Regaining that edge actually was fortunate for Bettendorf as the Bulldogs committed numerous hitting errors to almost allow DeWitt back into the contest. Bettendorf finished with nine hitting errors in the middle set while the Sabers had 13 miscues.

Wiley picked up where she left off in the third set, serving eight straight to get Bettendorf out to a 16-3 edge. But the Sabers eventually clawed back to within 20-14 behind strong attack games from Lexy Cooper and Aubrey Vance. Bettendorf also had six errors in that stretch that saw the visitors get close.

But Galbraith served out the final four points for Bettendorf, notching a pair of aces for the winners. Bell and Teagarden had the other points on kills. Bettendorf had 14 aces as a team in the match.

“We just needed to stay calm and confident in those situations, sometimes we lost focus a little bit so that will be something to work on in the future,” Teagarden said.

Ellie Erpelding had 12 assists and Yeggy added five assists for the Dogs. Wiley had 16 digs as well.

Pierce had 11 digs and five kills for the visitors. Cooper had four kills while EmmaGrace Hartman finished with five assists and five digs. Clark had three kills and two blocks.

Sabers coach Katie Irwin was proud of her team’s ability to fight back in every set. Ultimately, the Bulldogs’ strong serving and unforced errors were too much to overcome for the young Sabers.

“I kept telling my kids that we just need to keep going, keep going and eventually it will fall our way,” Irwin said. “We need to get our feet set on those serves and attacks to keep (the play) going. But it was a great effort, and we will just keep working to improve.”