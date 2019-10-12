Bettendorf pushed Ankeny, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, to the limit Saturday but fell just shy of capturing its home invitational championship.
After dropping the first set of the final 25-22, the 11th-ranked Bulldogs came back to win the second 25-18. Ankeny proved too much in the final set, however, winning 15-9 to take the title.
Prior to the finals, the Bulldogs had dropped only one set, topping Alleman 21-11, 21-11; Burlington 21-16, 19-21, 15-6; and Iowa City High 21-19, 21-15 in pool play. Bettendorf then eliminated Rock Island 25-14, 25-22 in the semifinals to set up the match with Ankeny.
Claudia Johnson led Bettendorf with 32 kills over the tournament's five matches, with Annie Stotlar adding 27. The Bulldogs offense was set up by Maggie Erpelding (50 assists) and Abbey VanMiddlesworth (46). Riley Deere contributed 64 digs and nine aces, and Kaalyn Petersen led the Bulldogs with nine blocks.
Rock Island had reached the semifinals by going 2-1 in pool play, topping Muscatine 23-21, 23-21, and Davenport North 25-23, 17-21, 15-11, but losing 21-6, 21-8 to Ankeny.
North went 1-2, with losses to Rock Island and Ankeny but a 21-15, 16-21, 15-11 win over 0-3 Muscatine.
Alleman also went 0-3, losing 21-13, 21-11 to City High and 22-20, 21-12 to Burlington in addition to its game against Bettendorf.