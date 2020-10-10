Bettendorf wins home volleyball tourney but loses libero

“We played a lot of sets today but we reached down and found what we needed,” Stotlar said.

Grannen said he did see his team play with more grit after losing Deere, even in the three-set loss to the Grayhounds. Twice in the Iowa City High match, the Bulldogs were close to dropping the first set before rallying to grab the win.

“We definitely seemed to be more on point (after Deere’s injury),” he said. “Riley actually came back and watched for a little bit so they did have a little bit of a spark after that. It was a great showing from everybody across the board and we played a lot cleaner in key spots, which is something we’ve really been focusing on.”

In the title match against Burlington, Stotlar led Bettendorf’s offensive attack with 11 kills and Grace Gasper was also tough at the net with seven kills. Johnaizjha Angel had three blocks for the Dogs while Lillie Petersen had three aces. The Bulldogs edged out Burlington 25-23 in the first set but fell 23-25 in the second set.