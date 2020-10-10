Bettendorf wins home volleyball tourney but loses libero

It was a bittersweet day for the Bettendorf volleyball team.
The Bulldogs won their own invitational title on Saturday by going 4-1 during the tournament but in the process lost one of their key seniors.
Libero Riley Deere was injured during the Bulldogs’ second match of the day against Clinton when she crashed into the scorers’ table while trying to save a ball from going out-of-bounds. According to Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen, Deere severely gashed her right knee and fractured her right thumb, effectively ending her season.
Fellow Bettendorf senior Annie Stotlar said she and the rest of the team were stunned at the development. However Stotlar added that Deere’s hustle on the play actually wound up galvanizing the rest of the team from that point on.
“After I saw that, I took it as I am going to play as hard as she plays for the rest of the day,” Stotlar said. “(Deere) has been giving that kind of effort every match she’s played. The whole team took it upon themselves to go out there and win it for Riley.”
After Deere’s injury, the Bulldogs finished off Clinton in two sets during pool play. Bettendorf beat Davenport North in its opening match but fell to Burlington in three sets in the final pool match. The Bulldogs then took down Iowa City High, 28-26, 26-28, 15-12 in the semifinals.
“We played a lot of sets today but we reached down and found what we needed,” Stotlar said.
Grannen said he did see his team play with more grit after losing Deere, even in the three-set loss to the Grayhounds. Twice in the Iowa City High match, the Bulldogs were close to dropping the first set before rallying to grab the win.
“We definitely seemed to be more on point (after Deere’s injury),” he said. “Riley actually came back and watched for a little bit so they did have a little bit of a spark after that. It was a great showing from everybody across the board and we played a lot cleaner in key spots, which is something we’ve really been focusing on.”
In the title match against Burlington, Stotlar led Bettendorf’s offensive attack with 11 kills and Grace Gasper was also tough at the net with seven kills. Johnaizjha Angel had three blocks for the Dogs while Lillie Petersen had three aces. The Bulldogs edged out Burlington 25-23 in the first set but fell 23-25 in the second set.
The Bulldogs clinched things by racing out to a 9-2 lead in the tiebreaking set. Kaytlin Sowards and Izzy Vandewille had key blocks and kills for the hosts in the run. Caidince Cleveland led the defensive effort with 10 digs as Bettendorf won the title by taking the third set, 15-6. Cleveland, who replaced Deere on defense, had 35 digs for the day.
Stotlar had 41 kills and seven aces and Gasper had 22 kills for Bettendorf (10-5). Ellie Aanestad had 94 assists across the five matches. Vandewille had eight blocks while Petersen finished with three aces, 18 kills and five blocks during the Dogs’ run.
Clinton went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Iowa City High and Muscatine. The River Queens (17-11) were in good position to advance to the title match after splitting the first two sets with Burlington in the semifinals.
Clinton led 13-11 in the tiebreaking set but the Grayhounds got some kills from Alyssa Dameron and Jakayla Fleming to eventually tie the match at 14, and two errors from the River Queens gave the set to Burlington, 16-14, to deny Clinton a re-match with Bettendorf in the title match. The Bulldogs had beaten Clinton in pool play earlier in the day.
Makayla Howard led the offensive attack with 34 kills on the day and also chipped in five blocks and five aces. Kaylin Graves added another 17 kills. Jamie Greenwalt had 75 assists and 36 digs for Clinton, and Rylie Mussman contributed 28 digs.
“Our girls fought and fought the whole day and they left everything out there,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “You are never pleased with losing but we are definitely headed in the right direction. We just need to clean up the little stuff.”
Muscatine picked up its lone win of the day over Davenport North, 21-9, 21-14. Aricka Ramser led the Muskies (13-11) with 27 digs and five aces. Kaylynn Salyars had 24 assists while Olivia Harmon had 10 kills. Madison Petersen had nine kills for Muscatine.
“We just have some things to work on the next week and we are preparing for regionals,” Muskies coach Kara Russell said. “Overall, this weekend was good for us to realize we have to come out 100% and play that way the entire match.”
Davenport North finished the day 0-3 with losses to Muscatine, Iowa City High and Bettendorf. Halle Walkup and Olivia Falborg led the effort for the Wildcats (5-15). Walkup had 26 digs and two aces while Falborg finished with 10 kills and three blocks.
