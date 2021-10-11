Big 6 rivals Moline, Rock Island earn No. 1 regional volleyball seeds

With only a handful of matches remaining on the Western Big 6 Conference volleyball schedule, the league championship is already in Moline's possession.
Second place is still up in the air, with Rock Island (10-3 Big 6) holding a one-game lead over Geneseo with one league match remaining for both teams.
The recent release of the IHSA's postseason seeds and pairings for the upcoming volleyball postseason have the Maroons and the Rocks linked together as the area's two top-seeded clubs.
Moline (19-2), which is 12-0 and has not dropped a set in WB6 play this fall, will open its Class 4A postseason on its home court at Wharton Field House against conference rival and No. 7 seed United Township (2-14) two weeks from Tuesday.
Rock Island (15-9) drew its No. 1 seed in 3A and will head south to the Galesburg Regional to face the sixth-seeded Silver Streaks (8-16) in just over two weeks' time.
The Geneseo Maple Leafs (19-8) had to settle for a No. 2 seed in 3A. Their postseason road opens at the Sterling Regional with an Oct. 26 opener against former NCIC and Northern Illinois Big 12 rival No. 8 Ottawa (8-17).
The host Golden Warriors (11-16-1) are seeded third and could await Geneseo in the Oct. 28 title match should they get by No. 7 LaSalle-Peru (7-16-1).
Class 2A: E-P seeded second; Orion, Sherrard third: Despite a 23-3 record and being tied for first in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 9-1, Sherrard was unable to secure a top seed in Class 2A.
In fact, the Tigers were not even seeded second. Instead, that billing went to regional host Erie-Prophetstown, which sports a 10-15-1 mark.
The Panthers will host a field that includes third-seeded TRAC West rival Orion (13-16-1) at Prophetstown High School. Also on hand is another league rival, No. 7 Riverdale (6-19-1), as well as No. 8 Kewanee (5-21) from the TRAC East.
Having reeled off 17 straight wins, a run snapped with Saturday's loss to Princeton (26-5-2) in the Princeton Tournament finals, Sherrard is focused on this week's match with TRAC West co-leader Monmouth-Roseville (17-4-2).
Drawing a No. 3 seed, the Tigers do get to stay home for the regional round, hosting a field that includes second-seeded Macomb (23-4) as well as fifth-seeded Rockridge (17-5-1), which at 8-2 is a game behind Sherrard and Mon-Rose in the TRAC West race.
Other area teams headed to Sherrard are No. 8 Mercer County (10-8) and No. 10 Alleman (4-19), who will meet in the opener two weeks from tonight.
1A: Top 5 seeds for Illinois 78 rivals: One of the last remaining vestiges of the Illinois 78 rivalry between Annawan and Wethersfield — who are otherwise co-op partners for most sports — is volleyball.
Both the Lady Geese (18-9) and the Bravettes (17-6-1) drew top 5 seeds in Class 1A. Wethersfield heads to the Williamsfield Regional seeded third, while Annawan takes a No. 4 seed to the Ashton-Franklin Center Regional.
If the rivals are to meet in the postseason, it would not be until the Nov. 5 Putnam County Super-Sectional at Granville, as they are on opposite sides of their bracket.
Joining the Geese at Billtown are Lincoln Trail Conference rivals No. 10 Ridgewood (8-10) and No. 12 Galva (5-17). The Bravettes' biggest rival at AFC could be a top-seeded Pearl City club that is 22-7-1.
Also drawing a top 5 seed in 1A is Fulton (12-13), which is No. 5 and will be at the Eastland Regional in Lanark. The Steamers are part of a field headlined by No. 2 Sterling Newman (20-3-1), which at 11-0 leads the Three Rivers East Division.