Big 6 volleyball: Junior-laden Rocks eye title run in fall

The Rock Island High School volleyball team will see its spring season end in just two weeks.

But with all but one member of this year's roster set to return for what they hope is a normal schedule in the fall, the Lady Rocks feel like this past month has set the table for better things to come.

Entering this week's action, Rock Island (7-4 overall) sits at 6-3 in Western Big 6 action and is tied for third place with 11-3 Moline, a squad that shared the 2019 conference championship with Sterling and that was expected to make another title run in this COVID-19 delayed and shortened campaign.

"This year we had only two seniors on our roster, and we're down to just one now," said first-year Rock Island head coach Morgan Gray, who took the helm after her older sister, 2013 Rocky graduate Jacqueline Twing, left the area for a job opportunity in Nashville.

The one senior Gray is referring to is defensive specialist Cassidy DeMeyer.

A strong junior class looks to provide the foundation for next season's club, one Gray is comparing to one of the current season's Western Big 6 co-leaders.