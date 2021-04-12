Big 6 volleyball: Junior-laden Rocks eye title run in fall

The Rock Island High School volleyball team will see its spring season end in just two weeks.
But with all but one member of this year's roster set to return for what they hope is a normal schedule in the fall, the Lady Rocks feel like this past month has set the table for better things to come.
Entering this week's action, Rock Island (7-4 overall) sits at 6-3 in Western Big 6 action and is tied for third place with 11-3 Moline, a squad that shared the 2019 conference championship with Sterling and that was expected to make another title run in this COVID-19 delayed and shortened campaign.
"This year we had only two seniors on our roster, and we're down to just one now," said first-year Rock Island head coach Morgan Gray, who took the helm after her older sister, 2013 Rocky graduate Jacqueline Twing, left the area for a job opportunity in Nashville.
The one senior Gray is referring to is defensive specialist Cassidy DeMeyer.
A strong junior class looks to provide the foundation for next season's club, one Gray is comparing to one of the current season's Western Big 6 co-leaders.
"We've got a large junior class, and four of them had played varsity prior to this season," said the 2015 Rocky graduate. "We're a young team, but we're going to be stronger. I'm hoping in the fall, we can be similar to what Geneseo has this year with its (13) seniors."
Coming into this week, Geneseo (11-1) and Sterling (14-1) share the Big 6 lead with 8-1 records, with the Golden Warriors having a victory over the Maple Leafs in hand. In turn, the Leafs swept Rock Island 25-19, 25-15 last Thursday.
The teams are set for Tuesday's rematch at the Rock Island Fieldhouse, opening a busy week of conference action for Rock Island as it plays at Moline on Thursday evening, then hosts United Township in a Saturday morning matchup.
"Our conference is very strong this year," said Gray, who followed her older sister's footsteps after high school by playing two years at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. She then finished up locally with two seasons at St. Ambrose before taking the reins at Rocky.
"Sterling won back-to-back (Class 3A) state championships, and then there's Moline and Geneseo. Even the teams that are considered underdogs fight to the end, so the Western Big 6 is not an easy conference to win. We knew we'd have to play clean volleyball all year."
Among the junior class, the front-line duo of outside hitter Emily Allison and middle blocker Lexi Thompson have combined with freshman outside hitter Addison Bomelyn to strengthen the Rocks' net play.
"Addie has definitely been a key to our success. She does not leave the court, and that's for a reason," Gray stated. "Emily and Lexi are both three-year varsity starters. Emily is a leader, she brings so much energy, and when Lexi's on, she's definitely on; her energy is crazy."
Junior setters Bella Allison and Sophia Sigler keep the Rocky engine running, while classmate Gabriella Taber has done a solid job stepping into the libero position.
Gray feels her main obligation has been to continue the work her older sister, who played Division I volleyball at Illinois State, accomplished in her two seasons at the helm. That included an 18-17 finish in the fall of 2019.
"Definitely," Gray stated. "She transformed the culture in the most positive way possible. All of these girls are here for the right reasons. It's been an easy transition for me, and I appreciate all my sister and Andrea (Parer), our assistant coach, has done for me. I'm just trying to add on as much as I can."