Big serves help lead Maroons past Rocks

While Ramsay, Frazelle and Caylee Brandes brought the thunder with big kills, Rouse and Lamphier used some finesse with tip kills and soft dump kills to keep the Rocks’ block guessing.

“You can have your hard attacks but go up there and find the spots that are open works just as well,” Fetter said of Lamphier and Rouse’s strategy. “We have a lot of girls who play year-round volleyball and they do a really good job of seeing the court.”

Ava Michna and Sierra Marshall led the winners’ defensive effort with nine digs each while Potter and Ramsay each had six digs. Potter also had 14 assists.

Rock Island actually led 7-5 in the first set but then Potter stepped to the line and proceeded to rip off the next 11 points with strong service. She was also backed up by key kills from Frazelle and Ramsay. It was 16-8 when it was over, and the momentum had shifted to the home team.

“We were up and hats off to Potter for her great serves,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “We know how to handle that situation but when you suddenly get down that deep, it starts to get in your head and then you are mentally out of the game.”