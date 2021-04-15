Big serves help lead Maroons past Rocks

Too much firepower at the net and too much strength behind the service line.
The Moline girls volleyball team took it to rival Rock Island on Thursday night in both phases of the game to sweep the Western Big 6 matchup at Wharton Field House, 25-14, 25-20.
The win keeps the Maroons (14-3 overall, 9-3 WB6) slight hopes for a conference title alive, staying two games back of conference leaders Geneseo and Sterling in the loss column.
Moline put down nine aces in the match and recorded 27 kills as a team. Seven different players for the hosts had at least one kill. Rock Island had 13 kills as team and just one ace.
Ella Ramsay and Audrey Lamphier each had six kills for the winners, with Lamphier adding three blocks as well. Carly Rouse added four more kills while Rylie Frazelle had three. Sophia Potter had three aces while Ramsay and Rouse each had two.
Moline’s serving both racked up the aces and kept Rock Island (7-7, 6-5) from getting into any kind of offense.
“We were dialed in tonight on the service line. We came in early to work on that and it showed,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. “We definitely had a conversation about missed serves and I think they did a great job of focusing and visualizing behind the service line to execute those (aces).”
While Ramsay, Frazelle and Caylee Brandes brought the thunder with big kills, Rouse and Lamphier used some finesse with tip kills and soft dump kills to keep the Rocks’ block guessing.
“You can have your hard attacks but go up there and find the spots that are open works just as well,” Fetter said of Lamphier and Rouse’s strategy. “We have a lot of girls who play year-round volleyball and they do a really good job of seeing the court.”
Ava Michna and Sierra Marshall led the winners’ defensive effort with nine digs each while Potter and Ramsay each had six digs. Potter also had 14 assists.
Rock Island actually led 7-5 in the first set but then Potter stepped to the line and proceeded to rip off the next 11 points with strong service. She was also backed up by key kills from Frazelle and Ramsay. It was 16-8 when it was over, and the momentum had shifted to the home team.
“We were up and hats off to Potter for her great serves,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “We know how to handle that situation but when you suddenly get down that deep, it starts to get in your head and then you are mentally out of the game.”
Gray did give her team credit for battling in the second set, which was much closer. Rock Island stayed within four to five points the entire second set. But Moline’s varied attack at the net and strong serving were too much to overcome. Ramsay had four of her kills in the second set while Rouse had three kills in the clincher.
“It was not like they were picking on one of our serve-receive passers, they were picking on all of them,” Gray added.
Rock Island came into the match without one of its better hitters as Emily Allison missed the match because of an injury. However, her replacement did the best she could for the visitors. Junior Grace Gustafson had a match-high seven kills for Rock Island.
Addison Bomelyn, Campbell Kelley and Lexi Thompson all had two kills for the Rocks. Thompson also had two blocks, as did teammate Hanna Hultgren. Isabella Allison had six assists and Gabriella Taber led the defensive effort with nine digs.