Black leaving Riverdale HS volleyball proram

During her tenure as the Rams' head coach, Black has compiled a 277-132-23 record (including this season's 4-3 start) and won five outright Three Rivers Conference titles. that included a run of three straight 14-0 championships from 2010-12 — as well as sharing the 2017 Three Rivers West Division crown with Orion.

In the postseason, her teams brought home IHSA Class 2A regional championships in 2011, '12, '17 and '19. Her 2011 team reached the 2A super-sectionals, and the following year's club finished 33-4 and took third at the state tournament. During the aforementioned 42-0 Three Rivers three-peat from 2010-12, Black's teams were 93-10-2 overall.

"Finishing third at state, absolutely that's one of the biggest highlights for me," said Black, who has had just two sub-.500 seasons during her tenure. "Another one was going unbeaten in the conference three years in a row, along with numerous other times finishing among the top two or three teams in the Three Rivers."

More than the trophies, Black said it has been the people who have made the last decade and a half so memorable, starting with her assistant coach of the last 14 seasons, Melissa Creen.