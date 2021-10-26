Bombers pull away to sideline Golden Eagles

SHERRARD — Following a hard-fought first set, the Mercer County volleyball team knew it had what it took to duel with second-seeded Macomb.
But in the second game of Tuesday's opening semifinal at the IHSA Class 2A Sherrard Regional, the Bombers asserted their strength down the stretch, shaking off the Golden Eagles to score a 25-21, 25-9 sweep.
While Macomb and its 31-5 record move on to Thursday's 6 p.m. title match with host Sherrard at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, the eighth-seeded Eagles see their season end at 15-11.
"Macomb switched up their game (after the first set)," said Mercer County coach Erica Biddle. "They were hitting at us in the first game, and we were able to block it and hit back. They had to switch their game plan, which made us feel good about ourselves.
"We knew we had that affect on them, but once they switched, we could not adjust the way we would've liked."
MerCo did get off to a quick 3-1 start in the second game behind back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Kiersten Cox, but the Bombers turned around and scored eight of the next nine points to take a 9-4 lead, forcing the Eagles to burn a timeout.
Consecutive kills by Becca Gray and Cox closed a six-point MerCo deficit down to 10-6. Ultimately, though, that would be as close as the Golden Eagles got in what proved to be the final game.
"Macomb is a good team, and they were able to capitalize on our weak spots," said Biddle. "That's what makes a good team."
A strong all-around performance by Macomb senior setter Avery Rexroat set the tone for the Bombers. In addition to her match-high 21 assists, she added four aces and three kills.
Up front, the duo of Kennedy Adair and Allison Stortzum led Macomb with seven and six kills, respectively; Stortzum added three blocks.
"We saw that Mercer County was playing well and starting off strong, and we had to come out even stronger," said Rexroat. "We definitely didn't want to have to go three tonight, and our offense and defense really stepped up in the second set."
In the opening game, Macomb worked its way to an early 11-7 lead, but service aces by Anna and Madi Frieden helped MerCo battle back to forge a 13-13 tie.
The Eagles then worked their way to a pair of two-point leads, the last at 17-15. Following three straight Macomb points, a kill by Gray knotted the set at 18-18, but the Bombers closed with a 7-3 run.
Cox and senior setter Ava Ruggles had six kills and 10 assists, respectively, in what turned out to be their final prep match. Gray and Gabriella McPeek each added three kills, and Gracie Fisher and Madi Frieden each had six digs.