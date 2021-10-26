Bombers pull away to sideline Golden Eagles

SHERRARD — Following a hard-fought first set, the Mercer County volleyball team knew it had what it took to duel with second-seeded Macomb.

But in the second game of Tuesday's opening semifinal at the IHSA Class 2A Sherrard Regional, the Bombers asserted their strength down the stretch, shaking off the Golden Eagles to score a 25-21, 25-9 sweep.

While Macomb and its 31-5 record move on to Thursday's 6 p.m. title match with host Sherrard at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, the eighth-seeded Eagles see their season end at 15-11.

"Macomb switched up their game (after the first set)," said Mercer County coach Erica Biddle. "They were hitting at us in the first game, and we were able to block it and hit back. They had to switch their game plan, which made us feel good about ourselves.

"We knew we had that affect on them, but once they switched, we could not adjust the way we would've liked."

MerCo did get off to a quick 3-1 start in the second game behind back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Kiersten Cox, but the Bombers turned around and scored eight of the next nine points to take a 9-4 lead, forcing the Eagles to burn a timeout.