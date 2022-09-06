Brandes powers 22 kills in Moline's three-set thriller over Rock Island

Caylee Brandes answered the call.

Moline High School volleyball asked Brandes to be its leader Tuesday night, and the senior middle hitter responded with a game-high 22 kills in Moline’s three-set victory over Rock Island (25-13, 19-25, 25-19) at Wharton Field House.

There were stretches in each set in which Brandes simply took over. The heavy hitter racked up kill after kill and looked shocked as her teammates celebrated around her more and more wildly as the game went on.

“I still can’t believe it,” Brande said. “I still have chills thinking about it. I knew Rocky was a great team, but I just had the mindset that I’m going to put this ball away every time I got it. And I’m loud, so I wanted it every time.”

And Brandes got it most of the time, too. By the time the first set was over Brandes had five kills and an ace.

“(Brandes) is fearless out there,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “She is a great leader and was comfortable with her swing.

“She has really been getting after it every single practice and has only gotten better. She has been out go to all year, and she knows that. She has embraced that role and gotten after it.”

The first set couldn’t have gone any better for Moline. The Maroons jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to two Rocky hitting errors and two aces from senior Darien Sanders. From there, Brandes took over.

The Moline lead grew from six, to eight, and then to a dozen for the 25-13 set victory.

The Maroons offense went quick and overwhelmed the Rocks. Seemingly everything Moline set up offensively ended in a kill and Rocky didn’t get a chance to catch its breath.

“We didn’t make a ton of errors that first set and put the pressure on (Rocky),” Laxton said. “That’s always our goal. We wanted to build a little more on that set, though. But that first set couldn’t have gone much better.”

However, Rock Island regrouped and built a 12-4 lead to begin the second. The Rocks were more confident and acted less bothered by a large crowd and student section that heightened the intensity of every point.

“Unfortunately, this happens to us every time we play Moline at Wharton Field House,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “Once we got our bodies back and were focused on what we wanted to accomplish. Our girls came out with a lot more confidence. I wish we could have that first set back, but it was nice to see them bounce back.”

Moline regained its first-set form and stormed back to take a 17-16 lead, but Rocky ended on a 8-2 run to force a third set. Addie Bomelyn led the charge, and it was the best the Rocks looked all night.

“That showed our fight and hunger for this game and how big of a rivalry it really is,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “This group of girls wanted to prove themselves. They flat our fought, and that’s all you could ask for. To see the shift in momentum was nice.”

Yet in the third set, Moline fed Brandes over and over and built a 17-11 advantage. Brandes tallied 11 kills in the final set and ended the match with an ace. She also had four blocks.

“That second set we fell apart, but we said that it’s not going to happen again,” Brandes said. “We came out with energy and hyped each other up every single point (in the third set).”

For Rock Island, it was a crushing defeat for a team that rebounded well after a demoralizing first set. The Rocks fought back to have a chance to win a third set on the road.

“I told our girls to be proud of what we accomplished from the first set on,” Gray said. “The way we played and how we held ourselves, especially our composure, is what we need to take away from this game. Hopefully next time we play Moline it’s a different result.”

Moline improved to 2-0 in conference play with wins over Sterling and Rock Island — two of the historically tougher squads.

And after the special season in 2021, Moline is aware every team wants to snap its 23-game WB6 winning streak.

“We knew we are going to have a target on our back because we went undefeated (in conference) last season,” Brandes said. “We are a powerhouse in conference and everyone wants to beat us. It’s nice to beat those two really great teams right away, but we know we still have a lot to work on.”