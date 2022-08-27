Brandes shines as Moline splits triangular

Caylee Brandes had the attention of everyone inside Wharton Field House every time she made contact with the ball.

The senior middle hitter combined for 11 kills, four blocks and three aces in Moline High School volleyball’s triangular split against Normal West (19-25, 26-24, 25-21) and Sacred Heart-Griffin (25-18, 25-20) on Saturday afternoon.

“I saw a lot of great leadership (from Brandes),” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “She went in and got it done. She did a phenomenal job today. She is a kid who I see in the future being in a six-rotation lineup. She played lights out today. Amazing serves and all-around phenomenal play.”

Moline (2-2) lost its opening match against Normal West in three sets, but Brandes led the team with three blocks and an ace. She had six kills and a team-high two aces against SHG in the Maroons’ straight set victory. The loud pop and speed at which the ball flew off of her hand was unmatched Saturday.

“I will say I am probably the loudest on the court, so I strive to be that type of hitter, to be loud and call for the call from your setter every time,” Brandes said. “That’s what our hitters do. We want the ball. It worked out today.”

In Moline’s second match against SHG (0-4), each set was tight halfway through. Yet Moline was able to break away each time at the service line, with Brandes and Megan DePoorter causing all sorts of issues within the Cyclones’ offense.

“They challenged us so we had to change our game plan a bit,” Laxton said. “We started being more aggressive from behind the service line, and that definitely helped. That’s where our focus was. Those sets helped us set up our blocks.”

Brandes was a major factor in the blocking game, but so was sophomore Maddie Determan. The 6-foot-2 middle hitter joined up with Brandes for not only stopping kills, but knocking some down of her own. She finished with five kills.

“(Determan) is a raw athlete who just has so much potential she has yet to even reach,” Laxton said. “She has a heavy arm and does a nice job already getting her feet to the ball. I definitely see her setting for us in the future. There is a lot she can do. She’s just awesome. Great attitude, shows leadership and there is never a dull moment with her.”

Moline was tied 15-15 in the first set against SHG, but went on a run with Brandes, Determan and Lucy Irvine to win the set 25-18.

Moline was up 16-15 in the second set, but Brandes and Determan forced the Cyclones to miss chances wide and Irvine made the most of her opportunities at the offensive end. Irvine finished with a team-high seven kills in Moline’s 25-18, 25-20 victory over SHG.

Determan has only played four varsity games, but her impact — whether it be noticeable on the stat sheet or not — has been significant.

“Confidence has been a really big thing,” Determan said. “Playing club volleyball taught me that you just have to work well with your teammates and be confident. That helps a lot.”

In the opening game against Normal West (3-0), Moline jumped out to a first set lead thanks to an 8-1 run started by Brandes and Sam Veto. The scoring run put the Maroons ahead 12-8, and Wildcat errors carried the way to a Moline 25-19 opening set victory.

However, the second set started disastrously. Bad sets, missed chances and miscommunication put Normal West ahead 15-2. Yet Brandes and sophomore Bella Skeffington weren’t done, and started a charge that pulled Moline within 21-16.

After a Normal West timeout, the Wildcats fell apart with three straight errors, and after back-to-back kills by Skeffington and Determan, the Maroons tied it at 24-24.

“We were down by 10-plus so everyone thought (Normal West) was supposed to win,” Brandes said. “We had no pressure on us and took it one point at a time. We didn’t even look at the scoreboard because it didn’t matter. We just played our game and the comeback happened. We almost won.”

The Maroons lost the next two points to drop the second set, and then the third set was back-and-forth. But with the match tied at 19-19, Moline made costly mistakes. Two hitting errors and a bad set allowed Normal West to strike with a kill and go ahead 23-20. From there, Normal West closed it out at 25-21 behind Ellie Rink’s game-high 15 kills.

It was a deflating loss for a Maroon squad that felt like it had more than a few opportunities to close the door, but encouraging signs such as sophomore outside hitter Skeffington leading the team with eight kills gave the Maroons confidence against SHG.

Moline is still a young team with a lot of moving parts, but how the Maroons were able to bounce back with a sweep against the Cyclones impressed Laxton.

“They just want to be successful,” Laxton said. “They are bought into this program and they are prideful to represent Moline volleyball. That is all you can ask for, and that’s exactly what that second game showed right there.”