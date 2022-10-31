Brandes, Veto power Moline to sectional final with sweep over Normal Community

NORMAL — A trip to Normal Community High School on Halloween night could have created a sequel to Moline’s own horror movie, but the Maroons weren’t spooked.

The Normal Community volleyball team had ended the Maroons' season three of the last four years, but Moline provided the scare in the Class 4A sectional semifinal Monday night with a 25-23, 25-20 sweep over the hosting Ironmen.

Moline (26-9) was swept against Normal Community (25-13) back on Aug. 30, but Moline returned the favor Monday.

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “(Normal Community) has ended our season multiple years in a row and I think the last time we beat them was in the early 2000s. Coming in and knowing we were playing on their home court made us want this game even more. It made it more special for us.”

The victory sent the Maroons to their first sectional final since 2005.

Moline will face O’Fallon (31-6) in the sectional title game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Normal. If the Maroons can win that, the super-sectional would be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Wharton Field House with a spot at state up for grabs.

“We haven’t made it this far in a while and so to be able to be the first class to do it is special,” senior Sam Veto said. “We have seen great teams like Minooka and Normal (Community), so beating them only makes us better. It’s surreal for sure.

“This is one of the hardest gyms to play in. We played well against them last year but couldn’t do it. This was our get-back year and we got it. It’s huge for us.”

Moline not only won, but the Maroons trailed for just a single point the entire match.

Caylee Brandes blasted a team-high 14 kills, plus an ace and a block, and Veto tallied seven more kills.

Moline led by 14 points at one point in the second set. Simply put, the Maroons controlled the match.

“The girls didn’t let the ball hit the floor tonight and our hitters were smart and they placed the ball really well,” Laxton said. “We trained for this match and they did a great job executing our game plan.

“The postseason is just crazy. We were the 2 seed coming in and they (Normal Community) were the 1, but it’s not about rankings. It’s about who wants it more and who is more disciplined. It’s about who is willing to sacrifice everything to get that one point … we wanted it more tonight.”

And that was evident from the start. Moline jumped out to a 4-0 lead and despite trailing 9-8 a few moments later, crawled back to take a 15-10 lead behind the arm of Maddie Determan, who finished with four kills and a block.

The first set was tied 20-20, but two Moline timeouts in the final five points allowed the Maroons to regroup and take the first set with back-to-back kills by Determan to end it.

“Coach Jenna told us to go down swinging,” Brandes said. “She said ‘Swing hard and make them play defense.' We came out with that game plan and executed it really well.”

But the most impressive stretch was in the second set. Moline jumped out to a 20-6 lead with a service game gave Normal Community fits. The Maroons only had four aces, but kept the Ironmen scrambling just to return the ball over the net.

“We’re a great serving team and I think that’s going to take us really far,” Laxton said. “When we are on our serving game it doesn’t matter who is on the other side. When it’s on, we can control a match and that’s what we did tonight.”

Normal Community made a run at the end, but Moline’s lead was too large to overcome.

The Maroons had just 11 total errors Monday night, and four came in the final eight points of the night when Moline had built a double-digit lead.

“That had to have been our best volleyball (in the second set),” Veto said. “Our energy carried it, too. A lot of times we might not even have the greatest kills or longest rallies, but as long as we are getting the ball down and continuing to have high energy, that’s what will carry us.”

The Maroons will need that again against O'Fallon.

“This is awesome and it feels great, but we know there are only going to be better teams we have to train for,” Veto said. “We only have a day for this next one, but we can do it. It’s going to be a different ballgame now for sure, but playing our game and executing our plan is what will get us through it.”