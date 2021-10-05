Bulldogs' defense stifles Sabers for MAC volleyball win

DEWITT — With an erratic attack hindering the Bettendorf girls volleyball team against Central DeWitt, the Bulldogs turned to defense and serving to turn away the Sabers.
Behind 22 digs from Chloe Bell and numerous blocks from Lillie Petersen, Izzy Van De Wiele and Macy Wilkins, the Bulldogs took down DeWitt, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Bell also added four aces while Olivia Wiley’s serving gave the Sabers fits all match. When the attack was working, Kaytlin Sowards had a match-high 15 kills with Tyler Ramstack adding nine and Van De Wiele eight.
But Sowards said it was the digging and keeping the host Sabers in check at the net which helped Bettendorf (13-11 overall, 5-3 MAC) overcome close to 30 hitting errors.
“The key to the win was defense for sure because it set up every pass which led to those kills,” Sowards said. “We kept digging them out. But it always starts with good pass after that.”
In addition to Bell’s effort, the visitors got 13 digs from Ellie Erpelding and 11 digs from Faith Furness. At the net, it was Petersen and Van De Wiele that helped keep the Sabers from making big runs. Petersen finished with six blocks and Van De Wiele seven. Wilkins added three blocks for the Bulldogs.
It appeared when Van De Wiele took the floor on her rotation, it not only gave her teammates confidence on the defensive side, but the Sabers also took notice. On five different occasions, Van De Wiele did not get a block but DeWitt’s attacking effort sailed long trying to get the kill past the over six-foot Bulldog junior.
“I think we hit into (Van De Wiele) six to eight times, and that kind of hurt,” Sabers coach Lee Swanson said. “They are tough at the net, but I thought we competed and played hard the entire match.”
Sowards added when Van De Wiele took the floor, the Bulldogs got their own shot of confidence.
“Honestly, when Izzy steps on the floor it gives everyone a sense of relief,” Sowards said. “She puts up such a big block up there, it just helps everyone on defense so much.”
Bell and Wiley’s serving came up at key times for the winners as well. In the opening set, DeWitt had pulled within 23-21 with momentum before a Bell ace pushed the Bulldogs to the brink of victory. Erpelding closed it out with a tip-kill for Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs seemed to be in control in the second set up 14-10 but things quickly went south for Bettendorf as the visitors committed eight of their 12 set errors during a 15-4 surge by the home team that claimed the second set. The Bulldogs also had trouble stopping DeWitt hitters Elaina Schroeder, Hannah Palzkill and Ava Morris.
Schroeder led the Sabers (12-9, 2-5) with 14 kills while Palzkill added nine kills.
Wiley helped Bettendorf break things open in the third set, serving up five straight points to help the Bulldogs grab a 21-14 edge which they did not relinquish. Wiley had a pair of aces in that run.
Van De Wiele, Petersen and Sowards starred at the net in the final set as each put down a pair of kills while Petersen and Van De Wiele added a pair of blocks. Dalaney Yeggy had 18 assists while Erpelding added 14 assists for the visitors.
Morris added five digs and three blocks for the home team while Isabelle Pierce contributed six digs. Ali Meadows had 17 assists and Taylor Veach 15 assists for Central DeWitt.