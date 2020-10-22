Bulldogs mix it up behind service line, inch closer to state tournament

When it comes to serving, Mike Grannen gives his Bettendorf High School volleyball team plenty of freedom.
Unlike most squads which are consistently peeking over at the bench before each serve to receive a sign, Grannen calls very few serves for the Bulldogs.
“I let them make the decision," he said, "and I’m lucky I’ve got smart enough players that try and pick out those spots we want to attack."
Class 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf made its share of service errors Thursday night, but it offset that with a mixture of aggressiveness and short serves to pull out a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 regional semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Bettendorf High School.
“We had some talk at practice about aggressive serves to help get them out of system,” Bettendorf senior Annie Stotlar said. “Even if we missed a few, I think changing up the deep and short (serves) really helped us in the long run on getting those key aces that we needed.”
Bettendorf (12-6) advances to play fifth-ranked Iowa City Liberty (21-2) in a regional final Tuesday night at Liberty High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2.
For the Bulldogs, the postseason has been a chance to hit the reset button.
Grannen’s squad concluded the regular season with nine matches in an eight-day window. It had more than a week after a loss to 4A third-ranked North Scott to get in the gym and iron out some kinks before the regional tournament.
“It was really good for us,” junior outside hitter Kaytlin Sowards said. “We had longer practices, harder practices. We really knew what we were going to face tonight.”
Bettendorf needed three sets to beat Kennedy in a best-of-three match in late August at the MAC-MVC Challenge. The Cougars (15-16) didn’t claim a set this time, but two of the sets were very competitive.
Sowards and Lillie Petersen had kills to close out the first set.
The Bulldogs used a six-point service run from libero Caidince Cleveland late in the second set to get separation and eventually prevail on a Cougar service error.
Grannen’s team had a 9-2 flurry in the third set to build a big cushion and finish off the sweep.
“Our practices leading up to this, we knew our season could end at any point, so they’ve really embraced that part,” Grannen said. “They’ve said, ‘Let’s enjoy it while we’re here regardless of how it ends.’ They were awesome today, on the bench and on the court.
“We maintained our composure and played with high energy.”
Stotlar led the Bulldogs’ offense with 13 kills. Sowards finished with nine while Grace Gasper chipped in seven and Johnaizjha Angel had six. Ellie Aanestad facilitated the offense with 36 assists.
The service line triggered Bettendorf's offense. The Bulldogs had 13 errors, but finished with eight aces and had the Cougars continually scrambling.
“Our objective was to try and keep their hitters from getting in rhythm,” Grannen said. “Our way to do that was to press them on the serve and hopefully get them out of system right off the bat.”
Cleveland had three aces while Sowards and Gasper each had two.
“I think for our serves, we just need to serve aggressive all the time,” Sowards said.
Bettendorf gears up for its next challenge, a Liberty squad which reached the state tournament last season and swept Iowa City West in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Grannen said it’ll be imperative for his team to play clean.
“We need to go in there with the same confidence we had tonight,” Stotlar said. “Any team is beatable. If we play with the same intensity we had tonight and then some, I don’t see any team holding us back.”
