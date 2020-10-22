Bulldogs mix it up behind service line, inch closer to state tournament

When it comes to serving, Mike Grannen gives his Bettendorf High School volleyball team plenty of freedom.

Unlike most squads which are consistently peeking over at the bench before each serve to receive a sign, Grannen calls very few serves for the Bulldogs.

“I let them make the decision," he said, "and I’m lucky I’ve got smart enough players that try and pick out those spots we want to attack."

Class 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf made its share of service errors Thursday night, but it offset that with a mixture of aggressiveness and short serves to pull out a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 regional semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Bettendorf High School.

“We had some talk at practice about aggressive serves to help get them out of system,” Bettendorf senior Annie Stotlar said. “Even if we missed a few, I think changing up the deep and short (serves) really helped us in the long run on getting those key aces that we needed.”

Bettendorf (12-6) advances to play fifth-ranked Iowa City Liberty (21-2) in a regional final Tuesday night at Liberty High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2.

For the Bulldogs, the postseason has been a chance to hit the reset button.