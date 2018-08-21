The Bettendorf volleyball team comes into the 2018 season in a unique position.
For the first time in many years, the Bulldogs are not the consensus pick to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. So Bettendorf will have to prove it still is the standard when it comes to area volleyball programs.
Bettendorf started that journey with a season-opening sweep over Davenport North, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 in MAC action on Tuesday night at Bettendorf High School.
Bulldogs senior hitter Ally Grothusen led the Bulldogs with 12 kills in the win. But with Grothusen the only starter back, Bettendorf will need help on the front line and it got it in the form of juniors Claudia Johnson and Breanna VerMeer.
Both finished with six kills in the match and both came up big in different games. Johnson had five kills in Game 1 while VerMeer had four of her kills in the third game.
Grothusen, who was a big part of Bettendorf’s teams in 2016 and 2017, said the mentality has not changed even when teams like Pleasant Valley, Davenport Assumption and North Scott are possibly picked to knock off the defending co-conference champions.
“We definitely know that we have big targets on our back,” Grothusen said. “But it does not change how hard we are going to have to work. Maybe some people think we are the underdogs, but we still have to come out and prove that we are the same Bulldogs.”
For a first match of the season, Bettendorf looked like the same old Bulldogs. The hosts used strong serving, net play and few errors to control most of the match. Bettendorf racked up 14 aces, led by Erin McQuillen (four aces) and Emily Sharkey (three aces). Hannah Uhrich also made life tough on the visitors with a pair of aces. Sharkey chipped in 23 assists.
Bettendorf’s hitting percentage was also high, committing just six hitting errors while putting down a team total of 30 kills. Johnson’s kills helped Bettendorf gain command of the first game with an 11-4 lead.
After getting through the second game without too much trouble, Bettendorf ran into some resistance as North started to play a lot stronger and tied the third match at 10-10. That’s when VerMeer stepped up to put down three of her kills to help the Bulldogs regain control at 18-13 and to go on to the victory.
“I am really excited for both of them and I think they made a lot of great plays on the court tonight. I am excited to see what they can do,” Grothusen said of Johnson and VerMeer.
The Wildcats, at times, showed glimpses of how dangerous they can be as Justyus Jackson, Latisha Luafalemana and sophomore Layne Wright all had four kills in the match. But North hurt itself with a total of 31 unforced errors during the match, including more than a dozen each in Games 1 and 2.
North coach Heath Donath said once his team’s passing gets better, the offense will click a lot better than Tuesday night.
“When we pass the ball well within our system, we can look pretty good and do some damage,” Donath said. “But we did not pass the ball well enough to take advantage of those situations.”
As for the Bulldogs, coach Diane Lichtenberg said it was a pretty good effort for the first match of the season.
“We stayed pretty aggressive on offense and one of the things we chart is first-ball kills and that last set we had our highest number so that was good to see,” she said. “In the second and third games, we started blocking better. I thought we served aggressively and that took (North) out of its offense. For the first match and only having (Grothusen) as an experienced player, I was pleased.”