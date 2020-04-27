Bulldogs promote Grannen to head coach

Grannen played volleyball at St. Ambrose. While getting his undergraduate degree, he spent multiple seasons on the Davenport Central coaching staff. He was a varsity assistant for a year under Amber Hall, now the head coach at Pleasant Valley.

He also coached the freshman and sophomore teams at Central before accepting a teaching position in the Bettendorf district.

For the past six years, he’s had a front-row seat working with one of the state’s legendary coaches. The Bulldogs were 38-1 and the Class 5A state runner-up in Grannen’s first year on the staff.

It isn’t the Xs and Os, but the organization and even-keel approach it takes to run a program that Grannen learned from Lichtenberg.

“It is the organization Diane showed through an entire season,” Grannen said. “When we would get ready for the postseason or the Johnston tournament the past couple of years, she had practice plans all laid out. It was being on top of the summer camps and team-building activities.

“The other thing I learned was the amount of composure it takes. When things are going well, you can celebrate a bit. When things start to struggle, you need to keep that level head and determine what your next course of action is and the steps necessary to improve.”