Bulldogs promote Grannen to head coach

When Mike Grannen accepted a teaching job six years ago, he felt confident he was prepared to lead his own volleyball program.
A reality check came after serving as an assistant coach under Diane Lichtenberg.
“I was woken up to how naïve I was,” Grannen said. “Diane was a lot more knowledgeable and there was a lot more to implement than I ever expected. I’ve learned quite a bit with that experience.”
Per activities director Colin Wikan, the 28-year-old Grannen will take over as Lichtenberg’s successor to direct the tradition-rich Bettendorf program pending board approval on May 4.
Grannen, a St. Ambrose graduate and high school physics teacher, has spent the past six seasons as Lichtenberg’s top assistant.
He has the opportunity to run the Bulldogs after Lichtenberg accepted an early retirement package from the district earlier this year. Lichtenberg led Bettendorf’s program for 34 seasons, compiled 739 wins and two state titles.
“Diane has built a program year after year and always had a noteworthy team,” Grannen said. “To have the ability to learn from her the past few seasons and follow what she has done and put my own spin on things, it is more excitement than pressure.
“I’m interested in success. That is my No. 1 goal. I feel confident my time with Diane has prepped me for this. It has put me on a path to take the reins from where she left off and push this program further.”
Grannen played volleyball at St. Ambrose. While getting his undergraduate degree, he spent multiple seasons on the Davenport Central coaching staff. He was a varsity assistant for a year under Amber Hall, now the head coach at Pleasant Valley.
He also coached the freshman and sophomore teams at Central before accepting a teaching position in the Bettendorf district.
For the past six years, he’s had a front-row seat working with one of the state’s legendary coaches. The Bulldogs were 38-1 and the Class 5A state runner-up in Grannen’s first year on the staff.
It isn’t the Xs and Os, but the organization and even-keel approach it takes to run a program that Grannen learned from Lichtenberg.
“It is the organization Diane showed through an entire season,” Grannen said. “When we would get ready for the postseason or the Johnston tournament the past couple of years, she had practice plans all laid out. It was being on top of the summer camps and team-building activities.
“The other thing I learned was the amount of composure it takes. When things are going well, you can celebrate a bit. When things start to struggle, you need to keep that level head and determine what your next course of action is and the steps necessary to improve.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated spring workouts and could impact summer camps and training. Grannen is hoping the Bulldogs can participate in a summer league and can conduct a team camp before school starts in the fall.
Bettendorf still has three assistant coach openings within the program.
Grannen is ecstatic for the opportunity to call the program his own.
“I have an innate passion for volleyball,” he said. “The reason I got into education, I like to be someone who finds enjoyment in seeing the growth of an individual. In the classroom, it is when a kid finally grasps the topic.
“In volleyball, it is obvious to see the growth from the beginning of the season to the end. It is help developing a mentor, interpersonal relationships and building camaraderie within other individuals and finding ways to persevere through a season.”
