Bulldogs record sweep in return from quarantine

"I told them once we come back, we're going to have a pretty stacked September and October," Grannen said. "They held themselves accountable to get work done."

Still, it wasn't the same.

There wasn't the daily routine of going to practice or the interactions with teammates, especially for a squad which is still trying to solidify its lineup.

"We definitely aren't where we could have been tonight if we had had those two weeks," Stotlar said, "but as long as we keep working hard in the gym, we have nothing to worry about."

Bettendorf (5-1, 3-0 MAC) unleashed 17 aces and received 27 kills from the trio of Stotlar, Kaytlin Sowards and Grace Gasper to remain undefeated in league play heading into a showdown with third-ranked Pleasant Valley on Thursday.

Caidince Cleveland, who filled in at libero for the Bulldogs, had five aces and a team-high eight digs. Stotlar, Ellie Erpelding, Lillie Petersen and Aanestad each had multiple aces.

"We're still trying to figure out what our best combination of front-row hitters are with each of our setters and what our offensive options are in a 5-1 as opposed to a 6-2," Grannen said. "The two weeks off certainly didn't help us solidify any of those decisions.