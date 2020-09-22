Bulldogs record sweep in return from quarantine

Just like many athletic programs across the state, September has been a challenge for the Bettendorf High School volleyball team with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs started the fall with four victories in their first five matches, but the coronavirus forced them to push pause on their season.
With someone in the program exposed to COVID-19, Bettendorf was required to self-quarantine for two weeks. No practices, no matches.
"Definitely painful," senior outside hitter Annie Stotlar said. "You want to get back out on the court with friends and teammates you've known your whole life."
The 11th-ranked team in Class 5A returned to practice last week. Bettendorf played its first match in three weeks Tuesday night and registered a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over Davenport West at West High School.
"You could definitely tell we've been out for a little while," said setter Ellie Aanestad, who distributed 25 assists. "We missed a few serves and our connections weren't there like they were against (Davenport) North and Clinton at the start of the year."
Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen had meetings with players during the quarantine, stressing the importance of individual workouts and being ready to go when practice resumed.
"I told them once we come back, we're going to have a pretty stacked September and October," Grannen said. "They held themselves accountable to get work done."
Still, it wasn't the same.
There wasn't the daily routine of going to practice or the interactions with teammates, especially for a squad which is still trying to solidify its lineup.
"We definitely aren't where we could have been tonight if we had had those two weeks," Stotlar said, "but as long as we keep working hard in the gym, we have nothing to worry about."
Bettendorf (5-1, 3-0 MAC) unleashed 17 aces and received 27 kills from the trio of Stotlar, Kaytlin Sowards and Grace Gasper to remain undefeated in league play heading into a showdown with third-ranked Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Caidince Cleveland, who filled in at libero for the Bulldogs, had five aces and a team-high eight digs. Stotlar, Ellie Erpelding, Lillie Petersen and Aanestad each had multiple aces.
"We're still trying to figure out what our best combination of front-row hitters are with each of our setters and what our offensive options are in a 5-1 as opposed to a 6-2," Grannen said. "The two weeks off certainly didn't help us solidify any of those decisions.
"When we're on point, it is a lot of fun to watch. It also is good to see where our weaknesses are as we get into these next matches."
West (0-10, 0-5 MAC) played its best volleyball in the final two sets.
It closed within 21-18 in the second set after trailing 7-1. It led 11-9 in the third.
"When we eliminate unforced errors, it is a game-changer," West coach Jillian Donath said. "They can stay with anyone. It is learning to get rid of those and playing clean volleyball.
"Our defense is there and we've got strong blockers. It is the unforced errors and letting teams go on runs. We're learning the quicker you can side out, the more you stay in step with other teams."
Grace Rettler had a team-high four kills and two aces to lead West. Libero Abbigail Raes fueled the back row with 16 digs while Emma Peters had a pair of blocks.
"It is just a matter of staying disciplined, building confidence and believing they can do this," Donath said. "They've got to have that mindset and we've got to coach that mindset in them."
