Bettendorf's Abbey VanMiddlesworth and Erica Smith are not listed as attack players for the Bettendorf volleyball team.
But the duo was a big part of the Bulldogs' offense during Tuesday night's Class 5A regional semifinal against Davenport North.
Smith's service run in the second set and VanMiddlesworth's long run from the service line in the fourth set were a big reason the Bulldogs were able to knock off the Wildcats, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 in Bettendorf's gym.
The Bulldogs (22-13) advance to face Pleasant Valley for the regional title and the right to advance to state on Monday in the Spartans' gym. The match, which will likely be in front of a packed house, will start at 7 p.m.
VanMiddlesworth and Smith were also part of a Bettendorf defensive effort early on that were able to keep North's big attackers in check. In the first set, North had just three kills as a team. Riley Deere and Maggie Erpelding were also part of a digging effort that helped Bettendorf grab an early 10-2 edge that was not seriously challenged the rest of the first set.
"We had a very solid block and one thing we've been focusing on is keeping in a low position so we can dig those shots," VanMiddlesworth said. "We were low and ready to move for any ball that came over the net."
The Bulldogs kept it up in the second set, as well, as Breanna VerMeer and Kaalyn Petersen made some big blocks at the net. Johnaizjha Angel and Maesa Harris also chipped in some key plays defensively for Bettendorf.
But despite this, the second set was tied at 11 when Smith came in to serve for the hosts. Smith used an accurate, line drive serve to keep North's attack off balance. She served eight straight points, including three aces, to push Bettendorf to a 19-11 edge that helped make the difference.
Between Smith's serving and the defensive effort, the Bulldogs won the second set after recording just four kills as a team in that set.
"Wow," VanMiddlesworth reacted when told of the low kill total. "It just shows what happens when you don't let balls hit the ground."
You have free articles remaining.
Smith nearly put Bettendorf in position to finish off the sweep as she served another key run in the third set to put the Dogs up 20-14. But that's when North (9-23) responded with a run of its own. Justyus Jackson went on her own serving run to help North grab a 21-20 lead. Jackson had a pair of aces during the 7-0 stretch and Layne Wright added five kills to help the Wildcats stave off elimination. Kylie Kemp and Halle Walkup also made some big plays to help North claim the third set.
Things were close in the fourth set, as well, with Bettendorf holding a slim 11-9 lead. But VanMiddlesworth stepped to the service line and ran off 11 straight points to dash any hopes of a North comeback. Harris and Annie Stotlar contributed key plays at the net for Bettendorf to support VanMiddlesworth's service run. VanMiddlesworth finished with three aces while Smith had six aces for the winners.
"It's something we really worked hard on every day," VanMiddlesworth said of the serving. "That is the one thing you have control of during the match. When you step back to that line, you have to put it in a key spot to keep the opponent off balance."
Wright led North with eight kills while Jackson finished with six kills. McKenna Rebarcak had six blocks for the visitors while Bailey Ortega finished with 21 assists. Walkup had 16 digs while Ortega and Jackson finished with 10 and nine digs, respectively.
The Wildcats should return a lot of key players, especially on offense, next season but will miss Jackson and Ortega along with key senior Emma Janecek.
"I lose some great seniors but we bring back some talented kids," North coach Heath Donath said. "We just have to focus on fixing mistakes and not making as many hitting errors."
VerMeer had 11 kills for Bettendorf while Petersen finished with eight kills. Claudia Johnson and Stotlar each had six kills. Angel and VerMeer each had four blocks. VanMiddlesworth finished with 17 assists while Erpelding had 15 helpers. Deere led the way with 20 digs while Erpelding (14 digs) and VanMiddlesworth (11) also came up huge.
Next up for the Bulldogs is another crack at the Mississippi Athletic Conference champions. Bettendorf has lost both its meetings with PV this season.
"We are going to have play great defense again, (PV) does not just have one or two weapons," Bulldogs coach Diane Lichtenberg said. "Our passing is going to have be much better than it has been playing them so we can run our offense. Everything is going to have to be there because PV is such a solid team."