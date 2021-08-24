Central at PV volleyball

For its first match of the season, the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team looked to already be in mid-season form.
The Spartans were firing on all cylinders and took just under an hour to blitz Davenport Central on Tuesday night, 25-8, 25-9, 25-10, in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and season opener for both teams.
The Blue Devils are a talented team, but the hosts made Central look downright ordinary at times as PV raced out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. All-state setter Kora Ruff dished out seven assists in that run to five PV hitters.
It is difficult to describe how dominant Ruff can be. She had 12 assists in the first set out of PV’s 16 kills. Ruff finished the match with 31 assists, 12 digs, three aces and three dump-kills for good measure.
Ruff found Chloe Cline, Halle Vice, Emily Goodpaster, Alexa Frankel and Arra Cottrell for powerful strikes at the net in Set 1.
Central actually played fairly tough early on, despite the score, getting good hits at the net from Morgan Barker, Noelle Smith, Delaney Graves and Lilly Campbell. The visitors even dug up several PV shots as Graves, Smith and Barker also played tough on defense.
Despite that, PV got up 21-6 in Set 1 before Blue Devils coach Laura Guttmann took her second timeout of the match.
Guttman said she liked her team’s effort in the first set and throughout the match despite the outcome, but even Guttmann had to do a double take looking at the scoreboard at times during the match, not necessarily feeling her team was down by double digits.
“We had some really good moments, but it is always a challenge to play one of the best teams in the state in your first match,” Guttman said. “And that is what I told (her team). I said ‘I know the score looks how it does, but I am very proud of what is going on.’ We did the best we could and there is always something to work on.”
As for the Spartans, the concentration and focus right from the start has been a theme since the official practices started earlier this month. Pleasant Valley is ranked second in the state in Class 5A and the winners looked every bit of that part against the Blue Devils.
Cottrell finished with 12 kills while Cline and Vice each added seven kills. Livia Thomsen had 11 digs and seven assists and Cline added three aces for PV. Frankel chipped in a pair of blocks.
“I just think it’s the chemistry that we have and the practice-makes-perfect mentality,” Cottrell said. “Our theme is ‘Humble and Hungry’ and we are driven to win. But, at the same time, we still are focusing on one match at a time.”
Of the 12 kills that Cottrell had, 10 of the assists came from her all-everything teammate Ruff. Cottrell had seven of her kills in the second set as PV got out ahead early behind solid serving from Goodpaster and rolled from there.
Cottrell added Ruff’s best attribute is seeing things develop three and four steps ahead of everybody else.
“Kora is just amazing,” she said. “Her IQ of who and where to set is out of this world.”
The Blue Devils did put up a fight in the third set, even leading 7-6 after kills from Graves and Smith. But the winners got a lift off the bench from Siena Roethler, who added a pair of kills and served PV back into the lead at 10-8.
Ruff later added a six-straight serving run to put the Spartans back up 18-10 before finishing off the match.
Barker had four digs and two blocks while Smith finished with three blocks. Campbell added five assists and an ace for the Blue Devils. Graves chipped in two kills and three digs as well.