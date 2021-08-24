Central at PV volleyball

Guttman said she liked her team’s effort in the first set and throughout the match despite the outcome, but even Guttmann had to do a double take looking at the scoreboard at times during the match, not necessarily feeling her team was down by double digits.

“We had some really good moments, but it is always a challenge to play one of the best teams in the state in your first match,” Guttman said. “And that is what I told (her team). I said ‘I know the score looks how it does, but I am very proud of what is going on.’ We did the best we could and there is always something to work on.”

As for the Spartans, the concentration and focus right from the start has been a theme since the official practices started earlier this month. Pleasant Valley is ranked second in the state in Class 5A and the winners looked every bit of that part against the Blue Devils.

Cottrell finished with 12 kills while Cline and Vice each added seven kills. Livia Thomsen had 11 digs and seven assists and Cline added three aces for PV. Frankel chipped in a pair of blocks.

“I just think it’s the chemistry that we have and the practice-makes-perfect mentality,” Cottrell said. “Our theme is ‘Humble and Hungry’ and we are driven to win. But, at the same time, we still are focusing on one match at a time.”