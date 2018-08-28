Perhaps it is fitting that on a night that saw a volleyball match suspended because of bad weather, a player named Raina Smith had the biggest impact.
The Davenport Central senior hitter came up big for the Blue Devils as Central swept past rival Davenport North, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Tuesday night in a steamy Wildcats' gym.
Smith rolled up 12 kills and chipped in four aces during the win as Central improved to 1-1 in the MAC. Justyus Jackson had nine kills and three blocks for the Wildcats, who fell to 0-2 in conference and 1-2 overall.
This match saw probably one of the more rarer events as it was suspended a little past 7 p.m. because of a tornado warning in the area. North was leading 5-4 in the second game and the Wildcats' Rileigh Antle was preparing to serve when an announcement came over that the gym had to be evacuated.
Players and coaches were sent to the locker rooms while fans were ushered into the hallways of North High School. But after 15 minutes, the warning was over and play soon resumed. Central coach Janelle Hester thought her team did a good job of not letting the interruption of play affect the momentum her team had grabbed after winning Game 1.
"It was weird but I am extremely proud of my team because they took that adversity and really overcame it," Hester said. "We were behind (when the delay happened) but they really re-focused and played really aggressively the entire match."
But no weather delay seemed to bother Smith. Her four aces, all in Game 1, came off a line-drive serve that the Wildcats had trouble handling all match. Smith served out the final six points of the first-game victory and also had two kills.
From there, she put up five kills each in the second and third game with her kills coming from all over the court. Several came when she was in the back row but her height, jumping ability and strong swing were too much for the North block to handle.
"She certainly is a special player and one of the best hitters in the conference," North coach Heath Donath said of Smith.
However, Smith gave praise to her teammates for allowing her to have such a match. Kami Knutsen had 25 assists, four kills and two blocks for the visitors while the Blue Devils also had solid attack games from Kalayah Serrano (four kills, two blocks) and Lili Duffield (six kills).
Smith said because everyone else played well, North could not simply key on stopping her.
"Everyone had such positive energy and worked together so well, it made it easy to run our offense," Smith said. "We played a really consistent game and kept it going all match. I also thought our serve was really effective. We struggled last week against (Pleasant Valley) with our serves but we kept pushing to get better and it showed."
In addition to Smith's aces, Central got big serving runs from Knutsen, Serrano, Lindsey Smith and Miya Wilkins. Lexi Huntley contributed 15 digs and Lindsey Smith also had five digs.
The Blue Devils had Pleasant Valley down 2-0 but let that match slip away to one of the conference favorites. Smith said the team learned a big lesson from that.
"Just finish," she said of the adjustment. "We were up 2-0 against PV and we were up 2-0 on North, we just have to stay confident in those situations. After set 2, we talked about being positive but treating the match like it is 0-0 and playing like we have to win the next game."
Bailey Ortega had 23 assists and six digs for the hosts while Antle contributed 16 digs for the Wildcats. But North hurt itself again with 34 unforced errors during the match, including several serving errors.
Despite the defeat, Donath said he is seeing improvements.
"We looked better than we did against Bettendorf (Week 1 loss)," he said. "Honestly, we did not really pass that bad but we need to clean up our hitting. We did a whole bunch of work on our serve-receive and now we just have to keep that going."