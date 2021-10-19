Central volleyball tops West, advances to play PV

The Davenport Central volleyball team moved past Davenport West after Tuesday’s Class 5A regional playoff game.
But the Falcons did not make it easy on the winners.
The Blue Devils rallied from a second-set deficit and eventually did sweep West, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11, at George Marshall Gym. Central (11-13 overall) advances to face Pleasant Valley on Thursday in a regional semifinal at PV, starting at 7 p.m.
The Falcons (3-26) made marked improvements from Thursday when Central hammered West in the opening set to the tune of 25-3. The Blue Devils went on to put up 18 aces overall in that Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep.
Falcons coach Christina Groesch said she was happy with the jump her team made from the previous meeting.
“It was a lot better,” Groesch said. “They came together as a team and they knew they had to make some corrections. We were working on some serve-receive and they made tremendous improvements.”
West even dished out some aces of its own, finishing with eight led by junior Isabel Sinksen, who had three. Grace Krogman added a pair of aces as well.
The Falcons also showcased some talent from their young front row players: freshmen Rachel Ehlers and Ellie Holdof and sophomores Mya Verdon and Sydney Westerhof.
“We changed some things up and played with more energy,” Groesch added. “We have a good foundation, but passing is going to be key as is defense going forward.”
For the Blue Devils, it was senior Noelle Smith that got the home team going when it was needed. Smith served eight-straight points in the opening set to give the Blue Devils a 10-2 lead. Delaney Graves had six of her match-high 12 kills in the first set.
When West actually led 13-11 in the middle set, thanks to numerous Central errors, Smith stepped to the service line and put down a pair of aces and served five-straight points to put the winners back in control at 16-13.
Lyndsey Volquardsen and Lilly Campbell served strong for Central in the second set to close things out. Smith also had three kills in the second set and also contributed seven digs for the match.
“Noelle always gives us a lift when its needed,” Central coach Laura Guttman said. “It’s really great to have someone we can rely on in those spots. I just kind of expect that from her because she is a great player and server.”
Graves contributed three aces and five blocks. Morgan Barker had eight kills while Campbell finished with 28 assists, five aces and two blocks. Olivia Roberts led the defensive effort with 10 digs while Makynzee Balluff chipped in six digs.
Krogman led West with three assists and while Ehlers and Abbey Smith each had two kills. Sarah Bernick finished with eight digs while Sinksen (seven digs) and MacKenzie Harland (five digs) turned in solid defensive efforts for the visitors.
The Blue Devils will have to turn in a near perfect effort to have any chance against the conference champions in Pleasant Valley. But Guttman said her team will be ready.
“I am excited for the challenge and we are a totally different team from the first time we played them (first match of the season) and we are going to put up the biggest fight we can,” she said.
“We have been working so hard on our defense and our crossing patterns and tip coverage. Hopefully, all those things show up.”