Charger Challenge returns after a one-year hiatus

"It's really nice," said Adams. "This tourney has some good teams in it, and with regionals coming up at the end of the month, it gives us a good look and a good feel for what we need to work on in particular."

Two other area squads met up in the seventh-place match, which also went the full three-set distance.

After suffering two losses and a tie in pool play, Annawan (16-7-1) finished its day on a high note, rallying past Alleman 18-21, 23-22, 21-18 in a hard-fought battle.

The Bravettes twice came back from match point to take the second set, then got off to a 10-4 start in the third game and fended off the relentless Pioneers (4-16), who rallied to tie the final set at 18-18.

"We got through it," said Annawan senior middle hitter Cassidy Miller. "Going up against bigger teams than us, in the long run it's going to help us to get better and help us come regional time."

Miller's 10 kills were topped only by a 12-kill effort from sophomore outside hitter/setter Kaylee Celus, who also dished out 11 assists for the Bravettes. Caitlyn Baele added 19 assists and Bella VanOpdorp had five aces.

"We hung with them," Celus said. "This was a good way to end the day."