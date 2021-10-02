Charger Challenge returns after a one-year hiatus

ORION — With the Orion Charger Challenge volleyball tournament back after a one-year hiatus, the host team found itself in a most unusual place.
Instead of being in the hunt for the tournament championship like in recent years, the young and retooling Chargers were instead playing in Saturday's fifth-place match.
Taking on Three Rivers West Division rival Monmouth-Roseville, Orion rallied from a first-set loss but ultimately came up just short as the Titans battled to a 21-9, 9-21, 23-21 victory to finish fifth at the eight-team gathering.
"We've seen Monmouth-Roseville a couple of times now at tourneys, and they're a nice challenge for us," said Orion coach Sydney Adams, whose 11-16-1 squad lost to Mon-Rose in straight sets in a Sept. 16 league matchup. The teams meet again in just under two weeks.
Orion freshman outside hitter Avery Knupp stepped up with 10 kills and eight digs against the Titans (16-3-2), with Rachel Bowers adding 14 digs and setter Jennie Abbott notching eight digs to go with her nine assists. Fellow setter Zoe Larkins had five assists and three aces.
Having the Charger Challenge back after COVID-19 restrictions moved the 2020 volleyball season from the fall to this past spring, with tournament play being shelved in the process, was satisfying enough.
"It's really nice," said Adams. "This tourney has some good teams in it, and with regionals coming up at the end of the month, it gives us a good look and a good feel for what we need to work on in particular."
Two other area squads met up in the seventh-place match, which also went the full three-set distance.
After suffering two losses and a tie in pool play, Annawan (16-7-1) finished its day on a high note, rallying past Alleman 18-21, 23-22, 21-18 in a hard-fought battle.
The Bravettes twice came back from match point to take the second set, then got off to a 10-4 start in the third game and fended off the relentless Pioneers (4-16), who rallied to tie the final set at 18-18.
"We got through it," said Annawan senior middle hitter Cassidy Miller. "Going up against bigger teams than us, in the long run it's going to help us to get better and help us come regional time."
Miller's 10 kills were topped only by a 12-kill effort from sophomore outside hitter/setter Kaylee Celus, who also dished out 11 assists for the Bravettes. Caitlyn Baele added 19 assists and Bella VanOpdorp had five aces.
"We hung with them," Celus said. "This was a good way to end the day."
Despite strong efforts by Colleen Kenney (30 digs, eight kills), Clair Hulke (10 kills, six blocks) and Anne VanDeHeede (18 assists), Alleman could not end Saturday on a high note as it dropped all four of its tourney matches.
Against Annawan, the Pioneers fended off a first-set rally fueled by back-to-back VanOpdorp aces to score three straight points and gain the upper hand. They led 13-8 in the second game, but a 7-0 Annawan run had the Bravettes up 17-14.
Alleman responded to force match point with leads of 20-19 and then 21-20, but the Bravettes rattled off three straight to force the decisive third game.
"We're a really capable team," said Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine. "We just didn't play to our potential today."
Galena takes title; Princeton tops United for third: In the championship match, Galena capped a near-perfect day by sweeping Macomb 25-15, 25-23 for the title. The unbeaten Pirates (23-0-1) were tied by Princeton during pool play.
Speaking of Princeton, the Tigers (21-4-2) captured third place with a 25-20, 25-14 sweep of United. Callie Mason led the Red Storm (10-9-1) with four kills, with Luci Kane adding 12 digs and Maddy Diaz 10 assists.
"We have some sophomores and a freshman playing, and we've had to move some kids around and put them in different spots," said United coach Carrie Clayton. "We're playing some really good teams, and we're getting there."
All-Tournament team: Local standouts earning places on the 10-player All-Tournament squad were Alleman's Kenney and Annawan's Celus, as well as Orion's Bowers, United's Diaz and Monmouth-Roseville's Mattie Gillen.