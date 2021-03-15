 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chargers 'excited' to finally kick off season
PREP VOLLEYBALL | ILLINOIS AREA PREVIEW

Chargers 'excited' to finally kick off season

{{featured_button_text}}
110819-mda-spt-orion-vb-023a.jpg

Orion’s Ashley Awbrey (15) and Kati Kratzberg (40) collide as they both attempt to bump against St. Teresa during the Class 2A super sectional in November 2019. Awbrey and Kratzberg return for the Chargers this spring.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

ORION — Some nine months after taking the reins at Orion, Sydney Adams' first season as a varsity volleyball head coach is finally about to get under way.

After enduring a stretch filled with uncertainty about whether or not there would be a high school volleyball season and clouded by the passing of her mentor Jack Wheeler this past September, the 2011 Orion graduate is ready for a sense of normalcy.

"All of us are very excited. We're finally getting our season," Adams said. "It seemed like we were having open gym after open gym, and while everyone was working hard, they weren't sure what would take place after that.

"Now, we want to take (the open gym workouts) and translate them into a season."

That season, which begins Tuesday with a home match against fellow Three Rivers West Division power Riverdale, will be the first for the Chargers since the 2019 fall season ended with a three-set loss to eventual IHSA Class 2A state champion Decatur St. Teresa at the Farmington Super-Sectional.

It will also be the first since Wheeler's passing nearly six months ago.

The former Moline and Orion coach retired following the Chargers' 37-2 finish in 2019, a season in which Adams returned to the Orion bench following a three-season stint (2011-13) as a volunteer assistant under Wheeler, who had coached Adams when she wore a Charger uniform.

"There's quite a few traditions he started here that we're going to continue for him, traditions like having a practice player of the day every day, and I'm still going to use a lot of his drills and his verbiage," she stated. "We're doing to do a night on April 5 in his honor when we host Moline. We're definitely going to be honoring him in the new year.

"I still find myself wanting to pick up the phone and call Jack. Tori Hohl, my assistant, she said the same thing. Having Tori with me is a huge plus, but we both still wish we had Jack around for help and advice."

In terms of the team Adams will put on the floor, she is looking for the Chargers to maintain their tradition of excellence.

Orion does have to replace two high-octane performers in reigning Dispatch-Argus All-Western Illinois Players of the Year Sarah Jacobsen (355 kills, 295 digs, 55 aces) and Mackenzie Grafton (281 digs, 266 kills, 32 blocks), but returns a strong nucleus that includes senior libero and first team All-TRAC West honoree Kati Kratzberg (314 digs).

Other seniors such as setter Ashley Awbrey, middle blocker Hailey James and outside hitters Riley Filler and Claire Smith will look to fill the void left by last year's senior group, which also included standout setter Faith Catour (478 assists, 152 digs, 47 aces).

"We also have some juniors ready to step up, and our sophomores and freshmen are ready to help out," Adams said. "We're going to have some good teams in upcoming years."

For now, the focus is on this season. Orion and Riverdale will play Tuesday and then again Thursday at the Riverdale gym.

"We know Coach (Lisa) Black does a great job with Riverdale," Adams said. "Starting off with them is going to be a good challenge for us."

AREA TEAMS TO WATCH

Fulton: The Steamers (30-9 in 2019) split a pair of regular-season matches with Orion to share the Three Rivers Conference West Division title with the Chargers, both teams finishing 9-1. Fulton followed that by winning its third regional title in five years, and although there is no postseason this spring due to COVID-19, the return of such standouts as senior setter and first team all-conference performer Kylie Collachia (760 assists, 248 digs, 25 aces) should keep the Steamers in conference title contention.

Riverdale: Looking to build on an 18-16-2 campaign that was capped with their second regional championship in three years, the Rams are led by the return of senior outside hitter and second team All-Three Rivers West standout Shae Hanrahan (270 kills, 203 digs) as well as another all-conference performer, senior setter and honorable mention All-TRAC West pick Molly Sharp. Riverdale finished 6-4 in league play last year to place third behind co-champions Fulton and Orion.

Erie-Prophetstown: After going 6-6 to place fourth in the Three Rivers East Division, the Panthers (14-19-2) look to be a team on the rise as they return a pair of all-conference standouts in senior middle hitter Emily Brooks (258 kills, 215 digs, 62 blocks), who was a unanimous first-team honoree; her classmate Baylee Anderson (676 assists, 195 digs, 47 aces) was a second-team setter.

Annawan: After a 22-14 season that saw them battle for the Lincoln Trail Conference title and come up just short, with their 8-2 record putting them third behind first-place Princeville and runner-up United, the Bravettes look to re-tool for another conference title run as they return a first-team all-league standout in senior setter Courtney Baele (614 assists, 186 digs) and her classmate, outside hitter and second-team All-LTC pick Ella Manuel (238 digs, 205 kills). Senior middle blocker Emily Miller provides extra strength up front.

Mercer County: Coming off the success of a 21-12 campaign that included a 7-3 record and a fourth-place finish in the highly competitive LTC, the Golden Eagles' hopes of replicating that success this spring will hinge on replacing three graduated All-LTC stars, a trio led by middle blocker and first-teamer Karli Stineman (273 digs, 224 kills, 60 blocks in '19).

Other area individuals to watch: Rockridge seniors Nicole Sedam and Olivia Drish were second team and honorable mention All-TRAC West, respectively, and both will be key figures for a Rocket squad looking to build on a 15-17-1 finish. ... Kewanee returns an honorable mention All-TRAC East performer in senior Josie DeBord. ... In the LTC, Ridgewood also has one returning all-conference player, with senior Madi Jones earning second team honors in '19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News