Chargers 'excited' to finally kick off season

"There's quite a few traditions he started here that we're going to continue for him, traditions like having a practice player of the day every day, and I'm still going to use a lot of his drills and his verbiage," she stated. "We're doing to do a night on April 5 in his honor when we host Moline. We're definitely going to be honoring him in the new year.

"I still find myself wanting to pick up the phone and call Jack. Tori Hohl, my assistant, she said the same thing. Having Tori with me is a huge plus, but we both still wish we had Jack around for help and advice."

In terms of the team Adams will put on the floor, she is looking for the Chargers to maintain their tradition of excellence.

Orion does have to replace two high-octane performers in reigning Dispatch-Argus All-Western Illinois Players of the Year Sarah Jacobsen (355 kills, 295 digs, 55 aces) and Mackenzie Grafton (281 digs, 266 kills, 32 blocks), but returns a strong nucleus that includes senior libero and first team All-TRAC West honoree Kati Kratzberg (314 digs).

Other seniors such as setter Ashley Awbrey, middle blocker Hailey James and outside hitters Riley Filler and Claire Smith will look to fill the void left by last year's senior group, which also included standout setter Faith Catour (478 assists, 152 digs, 47 aces).