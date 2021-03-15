Chargers 'excited' to finally kick off season

ORION — Some nine months after taking the reins at Orion, Sydney Adams' first season as a varsity volleyball head coach is finally about to get under way.
After enduring a stretch filled with uncertainty about whether or not there would be a high school volleyball season and clouded by the passing of her mentor Jack Wheeler this past September, the 2011 Orion graduate is ready for a sense of normalcy.
"All of us are very excited. We're finally getting our season," Adams said. "It seemed like we were having open gym after open gym, and while everyone was working hard, they weren't sure what would take place after that.
"Now, we want to take (the open gym workouts) and translate them into a season."
That season, which begins Tuesday with a home match against fellow Three Rivers West Division power Riverdale, will be the first for the Chargers since the 2019 fall season ended with a three-set loss to eventual IHSA Class 2A state champion Decatur St. Teresa at the Farmington Super-Sectional.
It will also be the first since Wheeler's passing nearly six months ago.
The former Moline and Orion coach retired following the Chargers' 37-2 finish in 2019, a season in which Adams returned to the Orion bench following a three-season stint (2011-13) as a volunteer assistant under Wheeler, who had coached Adams when she wore a Charger uniform.
"There's quite a few traditions he started here that we're going to continue for him, traditions like having a practice player of the day every day, and I'm still going to use a lot of his drills and his verbiage," she stated. "We're doing to do a night on April 5 in his honor when we host Moline. We're definitely going to be honoring him in the new year.
"I still find myself wanting to pick up the phone and call Jack. Tori Hohl, my assistant, she said the same thing. Having Tori with me is a huge plus, but we both still wish we had Jack around for help and advice."
In terms of the team Adams will put on the floor, she is looking for the Chargers to maintain their tradition of excellence.
Orion does have to replace two high-octane performers in reigning Dispatch-Argus All-Western Illinois Players of the Year Sarah Jacobsen (355 kills, 295 digs, 55 aces) and Mackenzie Grafton (281 digs, 266 kills, 32 blocks), but returns a strong nucleus that includes senior libero and first team All-TRAC West honoree Kati Kratzberg (314 digs).
Other seniors such as setter Ashley Awbrey, middle blocker Hailey James and outside hitters Riley Filler and Claire Smith will look to fill the void left by last year's senior group, which also included standout setter Faith Catour (478 assists, 152 digs, 47 aces).
"We also have some juniors ready to step up, and our sophomores and freshmen are ready to help out," Adams said. "We're going to have some good teams in upcoming years."
For now, the focus is on this season. Orion and Riverdale will play Tuesday and then again Thursday at the Riverdale gym.
"We know Coach (Lisa) Black does a great job with Riverdale," Adams said. "Starting off with them is going to be a good challenge for us."