Chargers handle Riverdale to reach regional finals

ORION — Early in the season, the Riverdale High School volleyball team got the better of Orion in a three-set victory.

Since that time, the Chargers have become a much different squad as it has built toward its peak. That transformation showed Tuesday evening in the IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional semifinals.

Playing before a boisterous crowd, the top-seeded Chargers rode that wave of energy to a decisive 25-16, 25-12 victory over the seventh-seeded Rams to book a spot in Thursday's 6 p.m. regional championship match against Mercer County.

"We came out pretty confident," said Orion sophomore middle hitter Madison Reid. "They beat us at the beginning of the year, but we've improved a ton during the season."

Reid dominated at the net with seven blocks to go with five kills. Junior outside hitter Rachel Bowers delivered up front (six kills) and at the service line (seven aces). Sophomore outside blocker Avery Knupp had a match-best seven kills to help the hosts move within one win of their first regional title since 2019.

"We're starting to click now," said Bowers. "Everything's coming together and clicking, and it's so fun to watch. As the season's gone on, we've grown so much as a team, both on and off the court."

Orion (28-8) set the tone for the match in the opening set by scoring six of the first seven points, then using a 6-0 run to take a quick 12-3 lead.

"We wanted to come out and take the lead right away," Bowers said. "It gives us so much momentum, and it also gets in their heads."

Riverdale (12-21) tried to battle back, closing the gap to 12-6 on a Crystal Craigmiles kill and a pair of Tara Smith aces. However, the Chargers responded by scoring five of the next six points to take a 10-point lead to cruise to the first-set finish.

Things did not get any better for the Rams in the second set. Tied at 2 early on, Orion scored 12 of the next 14 points to go up 14-4 and never looked back.

"I think the atmosphere of the gym (Tuesday evening) got to them," said Riverdale coach Dawn Temple, who got three kills apiece from Alivia Bark and Carrieanne Hungate, with Breckin DeLaRosa dishing out seven assists. "It was super-loud in here, and they're not used to it. But I'm beyond proud of what they did. Orion is definitely a great team, and for us to give it a try, that was the best thing we could've done."

For the Chargers, Lainey Kunert added seven assists and four kills, with Grace Passno dishing out 11 assists.

"We're so pumped for Thursday," said Bowers. "With all our hard work and wins, to make it to the regional championship is such an accomplishment for a young team that's still developing."