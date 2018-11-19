The moment when Clinton's Grace Tubbs and Camanche's Madilynn Parson stood next to each other on the same court and on the same volleyball team has been four years in the making.
After spending most of their childhood playing volleyball together, the two went separate ways during high school.
But for one night, at least, they were together again and the duo helped the Iowa All-Stars defeat the Illinois All-Stars during Monday night's fourth annual event at St. Ambrose's Lee Lohman Arena.
Tubbs put up five kills and three aces while Parson chipped in four kills of her own. The two even teamed up for a pair of blocks which was part of an overall dominating performance by the front court of the Iowa team.
Iowa stay undefeated in the event by winning in straight sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-19.
Davenport Central's Raina Smith, Bettendorf's Ally Grothusen and Davenport Assumption's Carly King were the other big attackers for Iowa. Smith had a team-high seven kills while Grothusen chipped in another five kills. King had three kills and added four blocks. Central's Kami Knutsen and Assumption's Lea Nelson kept Iowa's offense running smooth all match.
But for Parson and Tubbs, it was a nice moment to have life-long friends on the same side even though they did have fun playing against each other when Clinton and Camanche faced off in non-conference play.
"It has been super fun playing with (Tubbs)," Parson said. "The best part is we started together and we had a chance to end our high school careers together."
Parson said she played multiple sports with Tubbs when they were kids, and she said she was Tubbs' setter when they played volleyball together on Clinton's Junior High School teams. But when it came time to move on to high school, Parson said she made the choice to attend Camanche.
The separation could not break a friendship.
"We played so many sports together when we were younger, it was just nice to play with her again," Tubbs said. "It meant something to put on the jersey in high school one last time with Madi. But it also meant something to play with all those girls (on the Iowa side) that I played against all those years."
Instead of looking across the net and seeing Raina Smith, Grothusen or King trying to smash the ball back at her, Tubbs had those options to team up for one of Iowa's 12 blocks during the match.
"It was nice to have them with me for once," Tubbs said with a smile.
Assumption's Emma VanSeveren along with Pleasant Valley's Adrea Arthofer and Clinton's Haley Dash also contributed strong serving and defensive digs for an Iowa side that looked more in sync than their Illinois counterparts most of the match.
Illinois was led by Moline's Megan Pittington. She finished with a match-high nine kills. Rock Island's Delaney Kelley had three kills and a pair of blocks while Wethersfield's Brittney Litton contributed three kills for the Illinois team.
Pittington echoed Tubbs comments about playing with some of the best area players from Illinois for once instead of against them. Since Moline does not hardly play any non-conference games against Iowa teams, this was the first time she had seen some of the better Iowa area players.
"It was kind of cool to play against some of these Iowa players and they are really talented," Pittington said. "It was great to play with Delaney (Kelley) because once we were rivals, but today we got to play together. It's a fun event."