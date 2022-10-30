Class 1A and 2A Volleyball Sectional Capsules

Class 2A Farmington Sectional

Tonight: Orion (29-8) vs. Quincy Notre Dame (32-3), 6 p.m.; Macomb (32-3) vs. Sherrard (30-7), 7 p.m. Wednesday: Championship match, 6 p.m.

Sectional histories: Macomb has by far the lengthiest sectional-title drought of four teams in Farmington, winning its one and only sectional championship in 1976. Sherrard captured the most recent of its five sectional titles in 2006. Orion won its seventh and most recent sectional crown in 2019, the same year it won its last regional title as it advanced to the 2A Elite Eight. QND has 17 sectional titles, the most of any club here, and is looking to capture back-to-back championships.

Orion starters: Rachel Bowers (Jr. OH), Kennedy DeBaillie (So. Libero), Emily Hickerson (Jr. MH), Avery Knupp (So. OH), Lainey Kunert (So. S/RSH), Grace Passno (Jr. S), Madison Reid (So. MH).

Sherrard starters: McKenna Blackwell (Sr. OH), Grace Bohnert (Fr. MH), Lauren Copeland (Sr. S), Kaitlynn DeBlock (Jr. MH), Kelsey Hutchins (Sr. RSH), Lillian Russell (Jr. Libero), Eva Zimmerman (Jr. OH).

Class 1A Brimfield Sectional

Tonight: Princeville (27-8) vs. Hartsburg-Emden (24-12), 6 p.m.; Augusta Southeastern (32-5) vs. Wethersfield (25-10-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday: Championship match, 6 p.m.

Sectional histories: Wethersfield won its only two sectional titles in 2015 and '16, with the 2015 squad going on to finish third at the 1A state tournament in Normal. Southeastern has three sectional titles to its credit; in each of those seasons, it placed at state (third in 1981, fourth in 2001, second in 2021). Princeville seeks its first sectional championship, while Hartsburg-Emden has the most sectional titles of any team here with nine, the most recent coming in 2018 when it finished as 1A state runner-up.

Wethersfield starters: Kennady Anderson (Jr. OH), LaJaya Angel (So. RSH), Cora Hodge (Jr. Libero), Emersyn Nelson (So. MH), Sophie Nimrick (Jr. MH), Kendall Vincent (So. OH), Raqi Young (Jr. S).