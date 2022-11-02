Clear Creek Amana's defense 'frustrates' North Scott in semifinal setback

CORALVILLE — North Scott High School’s volleyball team kept swinging. Clear Creek Amana kept sending it back.

“We were throwing big shots at them and they were handling like it was easy,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “They made us frustrated.”

Propelled by the performance of libero Meg Berkland in the back row and Bliss Beck at the net, CCA’s defense was too much for Class 4A second-ranked North Scott to overcome Wednesday afternoon.

Eighth-ranked CCA rallied from a 2-1 deficit to upend North Scott 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-6 in a state semifinal match at Xtream Arena.

“Meg is everywhere, all over the court all the time,” Beck said of her libero who finished with 38 digs. “She’s like our rock back there.”

Beck wasn’t too shabby, either. She finished with a match-high 19 kills and 12 blocks as the Clippers (34-10) won their second consecutive five-set match of the tournament.

In a state final for the first time in program history, CCA faces top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the championship match at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

“It was strictly adrenaline,” Beck said. “I wanted to win so badly and I think everyone else on the team did as well.”

How good was CCA’s defense? North Scott had 230 attacks in the match. It converted 50 of those swings into kills, compiled 45 errors and registered just a .022 hitting efficiency. CCA collected 119 digs and 28 blocks.

Abbey Hayes and Sydney Skarich, the Lancers’ top two attackers for the season, teamed for 23 kills but committed 24 errors.

“(CCA’s) libero did a really good job of picking up every shot we threw at them,” North Scott setter Nora Ralfs said. “It can get frustrating for our hitters.”

“When you’re throwing your best shot at someone and they continuously pick that it up, it can wear on you,” VanEarwage said. “(Our girls) went out and competed and kept trying to find ways, but they were the better team today.”

It was the second straight year the season ended in the semifinal round for the Lancers.

After sweeping Bondurant-Farrar in the quarterfinal round, North Scott rebounded from an opening set defeat to win the second and third sets to grab the lead.

The tide turned in the fourth.

CCA opened the set on an 11-3 flurry. North Scott crawled back to within three points at 14-11 before CCA countered with six in a row to all but suck the suspense out of the set.

“We let them go on huge runs,” Ralfs said. “It is hard to come back when you’re down six, seven or eight points. When they have all the momentum on their side, it is hard and frustrating.”

Still, nobody could have predicted what transpired in the deciding fifth set.

In a race to 15, CCA scored the first 10 points. Beck had five kills and three blocks in the close-out set.

“I remember looking at the score and being down 5-0, I’m like, ‘We better get this back,’” North Scott libero Carley Bredar said. “Then they’d get another point and another point.”

North Scott never could establish itself until it was too late.

“We kind of just let it all get to us in one moment,” VanEarwage said. “We couldn’t figure it out. We tried a couple different people and we tried everything we could, but they were just very, very good.”

Hayes had 13 kills and Kaci Johnson finished with 12 for the Lancers. Ralfs and Emma Schermerhorn directed the offense with 19 and 18 assists, respectively.

Bredar and Skarich paced the back line of defense with a combined 53 digs. Shelby Spears had five blocks.

“We always talk about not playing scared, but it is OK to be nervous,” said Ralfs, who had a match-high four service aces. “I feel like we played more scared today.”

North Scott has five seniors who saw extended court time in Bredar, Ralfs and Ella Kuesel along with middles Lauren Golinghorst and Spears.

“This year was amazing,” Golinghorst said. “Our team was so powerful on offense and defense. We definitely could have made it further, but it was a really good season.”

The Lancers have a strong foundation returning with Hayes, Skarich, Schemerhorn, Johnson and Emee Allard.

“I have a couple sophomores and a lot of juniors that are going to be very hungry to get back here,” VanEarwage said. “I definitely feel this will be huge motivation for that group and I’m excited what they bring next year.”