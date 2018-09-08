ELDRIDGE — The Clinton girls volleyball team did not win the North Scott Invitational on Saturday, but the River Queens certainly left an impression.
After knocking off Cedar Rapids Xavier, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, in pool play, Clinton could not quite complete the sweep, falling to the Saints, 25-21, 25-20 in the championship match.
Even though the River Queens (9-5 overall) just missed the title, there is a good chance they will improve on their own ranking in Class 4A after going 4-1 on the day. Clinton recorded wins over Xavier, Western Dubuque and Davenport West in pool play and Union-La Porte City in the semifinals.
River Queens coach Micah Cewe said he was very proud of his team's effort.
"We played really well the whole day against some very good teams," Cewe said. "For us to go 3-0 in pool play and then get by Union and play Xavier tough is quite an accomplishment. Our girls did not give up when we got down (in the title match). I think this shows that we can play with anybody."
Cewe thought his team dug Xavier and kept it from getting its attack going when the River Queens won in pool play, 21-19, 18-21, 15-11. It was a tougher assignment in the title match as Cedar Rapids' Akeela Jefferson and Eve Magill racked up a combined 20 kills, led by Jefferson's 11, in the final.
"(Xavier) really has some kids that can put the ball away," Cewe said. "But in the first match-up, I thought we were a little more aggressive offensively, and we got a lot of great blocks. In the second match, Xavier did a good job of finding hitters."
Grace Tubbs, who led Clinton with 41 kills during the tournament, had five kills in the title match and Macy Mulholland added another four kills, but Xavier racked up 27 kills compared to the River Queens' 15. Still, Cewe said his team deserved to be in a position for a championship.
"From last year to this year, I mean it has been a huge improvement," he said. "But it is a slow process, and we are still are trying to figure things out and where kids are going. But they are working hard, and that is what matters."
Molly Chapman led Clinton's overall effort as the senior recorded 20 kills, eight blocks and 31 digs. Mulholland had 17 kills and 30 digs on the afternoon, Haley Dash led Clinton with 36 digs, and Mallory Melvin finished with seven aces. Brooke Mulholland (88 assists) and Megan Gandrup (25 digs) were also a big part of the River Queens' performance.
The host Lancers also could hold their heads up after going 3-1 in the tournament. North Scott (9-6) beat Bettendorf for the second time this week after knocking off the Bulldogs in the conference meeting on Tuesday. The Lancers also claimed wins over Union and Quincy in pool play before pushing Xavier in the semis to three games.
Emma Morgan (27 kills, five blocks), Emma Powell (21 kills, 38 digs), Kendall McNaul (19 kills, five blocks), Grace Boffeli (12 kills, six blocks) and Maddie Allison (38 digs) were stars for the Lancers. Taylor Robertson (45 assists) and freshman Grace Graham (37 assists) ran the offense for the home team.
"We kind of struggled at the beginning of the season with our conference schedule, but today we played really well," Lancers coach Allie Miguel said. "This competition is really good for us, and we've seen a lot of really good teams, which I think will work in our favor for the future."
The Bulldogs (4-5) picked up their lone win over Quincy in pool play before falling to North Scott and Union. Ally Grothusen (21 kills, 21 digs), Erin McQuillen (19 digs, three aces), Maesa Harris (14 kills, three aces) and Emily Sharkey (59 assists) were the top performers for Bettendorf.
"Inconsistent play and too many errors," Bettendorf coach Diane Lichtenberg said of her team's overall performance. "We had some good moments but, overall, just too inconsistent."
Abigail McCaughey had seven kills and 11 digs for Davenport West (0-7), but the Falcons dropped all three of their pool matches in straight sets. Cassidy Schaeffer added 10 digs for West.