Down two games to one to Pleasant Valley, the Clinton girls volleyball team saw its faint chances at a Mississippi Athletic Conference title start to slip away.
But the River Queens dug down deep and behind a big match from Macy Mulholland and Grace Tubbs, Clinton rallied to knock off the host Spartans, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-11, in a thrilling MAC match on Tuesday night.
Clinton (3-2 MAC) still sits two games behind MAC leader Assumption but the River Queens are through the toughest part of their conference schedule. They have already faced upper echelon teams North Scott, Bettendorf and Assumption along with PV (13-5 overall, 4-1).
In a loaded conference that could see any of six or seven teams capable of beating each other on any night, anything could happen in the final four weeks. Tubbs said if the team harbored any hope of getting a piece of the MAC crown, it had to beat the Spartans.
"We've been in a lot of five-set matches this season and to finally pull through one of them is huge," she said. "We are tired of losing in five sets. It was such an intense match between two good teams, it's a big win. We knew this match tonight was do or die (for the conference) and we did it. We never like to do anything the easy way."
After the Spartans dominated play at the net in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 edge, Mulholland almost singlehandedly kept the River Queens in the match. The senior outside hitter had eight of her 12 kills in the fourth game to help Clinton stay alive. She also killed the final three points for the River Queens' victory in the fourth game.
"One of our goals is to be MAC champs this year, so losing two (MAC matches) already, we needed this win," Mulholland said. "Everyone just came together and kept working hard and we never gave up. We picked each other up when we needed to. To beat a good team like PV means a lot."
Tubbs led the way for Clinton with 14 kills but she also got help from Mulholland, Molly Chapman, Bailey Wing and even Mallory Melvin. Chapman, actually, was the best player for Clinton through the first two games, putting up a combined seven kills. Wing was huge in the clinching set as her four kills were pivotal in the win.
Wing put down a pair of kills in the fifth set to break an 8-8 tie and give the River Queens the slight edge they needed. Clinton played cleaner than the home team in the final set as the Spartans lost four of the final five points to their own errors. But Tubbs put down the final kill that set off a wild celebration at mid-court.
Haley Dash led the defensive effort with 26 digs while Brooke Mulholland ran the offense with 46 assists and actually served out the final five points of the match to help the River Queens, who are ranked No. 11 in 4A, score a huge road win over the Spartans, who are ranked No. 10 in 5A.
"This is huge win for our program and our girls knew that they had to earn every single point," Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. "We fought for everything but we knew that every match probably could go five sets. The balance of this league and the quality of the teams is incredible. Nothing is given and it is going to be a dogfight every single time out. But I am very proud of how we responded."
The Spartans used a strong net game from Erica Brohm, Kaitlyn Morgan and Emily Wood to seemingly take control by the end of third game. Brohm and Morgan each finished with 14 kills while Wood had 10 kills. Alyssa Drinkard was also big for the home team at the net.
But PV coach Amber Hall thought her team's serve-receive and ability to run the offense started to get sideways in the last few games which allowed Clinton to rally. Pleasant Valley also committed eight errors in the fifth game and had a total of 34 unforced errors in the defeat.
"Our service kind of faltered a little bit and our passing was not quite as sharp later in the match," Hall said. "But Clinton stepped up and served well and passed well. There were some little things that added up, in a match like this, that you can't do."