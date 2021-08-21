Close friendship serves Spartans' Ruff, Cline well on court

It might be a glance here or a smile there. It might be an outstretched finger behind the back or a slight hand motion.
The relationship between a setter and a hitter often determines a volleyball team’s success.
Going into their third year as teammates, Pleasant Valley High School’s Kora Ruff and Chloe Cline have a knack to act and react with each other on the court with the slightest verbal communication.
“It is hard to describe, but we can feel where each other is on the court,” Ruff said. “It is really helpful that we trust each other a lot.”
Ruff is a first team all-state setter who already has shattered the school record for career assists with 2,312 and counting. Cline, coming off a season in which she averaged 3.2 kills per set and hit at a .344 efficiency, is a 6-foot-1 middle hitter who possesses a big swing and strong instincts.
Together, they are an electric pair.
“We’re really close friends outside of volleyball,” Cline said. “It just helps because we can communicate with each other, and sometimes connections work a lot better when you can talk about what each of you need to do better.
“That is especially true with a position like the middle where it is so much faster than other spots.”
Ruff, a senior, will join the University of Evansville’s volleyball program next fall. Cline, a junior, recently gave the Purple Aces a verbal pledge for the following year.
It was Ruff that introduced Cline to Evansville, which opened the lines of communication between Cline and the coaching staff. After attending a camp there earlier this month, Cline committed about a week later.
“I was there literally the day before she went to that camp,” Ruff said. “She’s texting me the whole time she was there about how much she loved it. She’s giving me updates and then the (Evansville) coach is texting me and asking me how does she feel? It was going back and forth.
“I’m excited to play with her again.”
Cline admitted Ruff’s enthusiasm and praise for the program had a significant impact on her decision.
“With her having such a positive attitude about it going in, if she liked it, I knew it must be a really good school,” Cline said. “Once I got there and saw it for myself, everything fit into place.
“It just felt right.”
Cline has been an integral component of PV’s squad since her freshman year.
“She’s always ready to swing and be an offensive threat no matter where the pass is at,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “She makes herself available to swing.”
Cline said the past two seasons have been valuable for her development. Now that she is playing with many of her classmates and not girls two and three years older, she has become more comfortable.
“I’ve gained a lot of confidence this year, and that’s helped me be a leader,” Cline said. “Most of these girls are my friends, so being a leader becomes easier when you know everyone so well.”
And after state semifinal exits each of the past two seasons, Cline and Ruff are determined to take PV a step further this fall.
The Spartans dropped a heartbreaking five-setter to eventual champion Ankeny last year.
“All these girls are very hungry,” Hall said.
Hence, PV's theme this year is "Humble and Hungry."
"They are one of the most humble groups," Hall said. "All those girls going back and watching that championship game last year and realizing we were so close to having that opportunity, it made them say, ‘Hey, we want to be here next year.'
"It made them hungry.”
Less than 24 hours after seeing its season end, Ruff remembers sitting in the stands at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids watching Ankeny and Iowa City Liberty battle for supremacy.
“It definitely stung a lot sitting there,” she said. “It is definitely motivation for us to get past that point this year.”
Nearly a unanimous favorite to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference by the coaches, PV has no shortage of talent on its roster.
Other than six-rotation standout Emily Wood and defensive specialist Paige Berst, the Spartans return everybody from last year’s 21-2 squad and should start the season ranked in the state’s top three in Class 5A.
Team captains Ruff, Cline and libero Livia Thomsen are the catalysts, but the experience extends well beyond that. Pins Arra Cottrell and Halle Vice are back for their second year on varsity.
Middle Alexa Frankel and defensive specialist Riley Morgan saw considerable court time last fall. Junior pin Emily Goodpaster stepped in at the state tournament and flashed moments of brilliance.
PV also has several incoming players vying for time in sophomore pin Olivia Cotton, junior pin Maura Peters and sophomore defensive specialist Molly Albrecht.
“We’re so deep in pretty much every position,” Ruff said. “If someone gets injured or sick, we’re really confident the next girl can step up and play.”
Thomsen said the team chemistry has been enhanced since last season even with 18 girls (10 juniors, six seniors and two sophomores) on the roster.
“This team does really well under pressure,” Thomsen stated. “We’re all really calm and in this together. We just get along so well.”
More than focusing on the end goal in early November, Hall is savoring each step along the way — practices, matches and weekend tournaments.
Because in two-plus months, the ride will be over.
“I really am enjoying every second with this group,” Hall said. “They’re so much fun and we’re only finishing up the second week.
"They’ve been such a blessing to coach.”