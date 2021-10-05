Copeland leads Geneseo volleyball past UT

Led by Hannah Copeland’s 10 kills and three blocks at the net, the Geneseo volleyball team swept United Township 25-16, 25-20 at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday evening to maintain its stranglehold on third place in the Western Big 6.

“Hannah has truly stepped-up and assumed a strong presence and leadership role for our team this year," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. "She is a calming influence on her teammates, and her growth as a player from the time she was brought up to varsity as a sophomore to this point in her senior season has been amazing.”

With its third straight win, Geneseo’s record improved to 18-7 on the season, and 9-3 in the conference.

Coach Kylie Kuffler’s United Township squad has been plagued by injuries, but the Panther’s displayed the grit and tenacity their second year coach has been waiting for in the second set, coming back from nine points down late to get within four at 24-20, before a dual block at the net by Copeland and senior Kylie DeJohn sealed the set and match victory for the visiting Maple Leafs.