Copeland leads Geneseo volleyball past UT

Led by Hannah Copeland’s 10 kills and three blocks at the net, the Geneseo volleyball team swept United Township 25-16, 25-20 at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday evening to maintain its stranglehold on third place in the Western Big 6.
“Hannah has truly stepped-up and assumed a strong presence and leadership role for our team this year," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. "She is a calming influence on her teammates, and her growth as a player from the time she was brought up to varsity as a sophomore to this point in her senior season has been amazing.”
With its third straight win, Geneseo’s record improved to 18-7 on the season, and 9-3 in the conference.
Coach Kylie Kuffler’s United Township squad has been plagued by injuries, but the Panther’s displayed the grit and tenacity their second year coach has been waiting for in the second set, coming back from nine points down late to get within four at 24-20, before a dual block at the net by Copeland and senior Kylie DeJohn sealed the set and match victory for the visiting Maple Leafs.
“We definitely had opportunities in both sets against Geneseo, which is a strong sign for us as we work to build confidence,” Kuffler said. “Nicole VanTieghem is a huge factor for us, and she is coming off of an injury and hasn’t even been able to practice, but in the second set against Geneseo, she played great in all aspects of the game for us, and worked in tandem with Brooklyn VanOpdorp and Tess Earl to come from behind and show our young players what they can achieve.”
United Township sits at 2-11 on the season, and 2-8 in the Western Big 6.
In addition to Copeland, Geneseo was paced by senior Lauren Johnsen with eight assists, six digs, three aces and two kills and sophomore Alysia Perez with eight digs, six assists and three aces. Senior Kammie Ludwig had five digs, four assists, one kill and two aces, and senior Kylie DeJohn posted three kills, three digs and two blocks.
VanTieghem’s comeback fueled the Panthers with nine kills (seven in the second set), three digs and three aces. Senior Brooklyn VanOpdorp also chipped in seven kills, four assists and three digs and senior Tess Earl added 12 assists, four digs and three aces.
The first set of the evening remained close early with scores of 6-5 and 11-9, but back-to-back aces by Kammie Ludwig started a 9-3 run by the Maple Leafs. A kill by Copeland followed by a kill from senior Maya Bieneman put the set away for Geneseo.
Geneseo looked like it might run away and hide in the second set, leading by scores of 14-9 and 23-12. But coach Kuffler’s Panthers rebounded behind consecutive scores by VanTieghem at the net, and back-to-back aces from Earl. A power-shot from Copeland put Geneseo up 24-17, but again, VanTieghem connected twice at the net and sophomore Lillian Severtsgaard landed an ace in the corner, and UT’s crowd was on their feet with the score at 24-20 before Copeland and DeJohn’s combined block at the net ended the Panther comeback.
“After the match, our players were energized by the way we mounted a comeback against a top-tier team in our conference, and excited about playing competitively for the rest of the season, so we came out of the match with some positives to build on,” Kuffler said as the gym cleared.
Geneseo coach Komel is pleased with how the Maple Leaf team has matured this season.
“We have a great deal of depth, and I am more and more confident in putting different schemes and formations on the court with all of our players,” said Komel. “A significant part of my job as a coach is to help our players to not only develop volleyball skills, but to build their confidence and character, and to allow them to test themselves and to learn to rely on their teammates.”
The first-place Moline Maroons invade the Geneseo court on Thursday evening for their second match-up of the season.
“We played Moline for the first time this season in an early morning triangular, and the senior leaders on our team have focused on that match as a learning experience, especially for our younger players,” said Komel. “Confidence and consistency are big factors in volleyball, and we know we need to defend the entire court and exude confidence in our offense against the top teams in our conference, so the Moline match on Thursday will be a great test for us.”