Cottrell, Thomsen elevate play for state-bound Spartans

Besides Ruff, who has more than 2,200 career assists, Cottrell is third on the team with 139 kills, Thomsen has filled the libero role admirably and Frankel is second on the team in blocks.

“The sophomores last year learned a lot from that previous (senior) group, how to handle situations and that’s helped them to have the season we’re having this year,” Hall said.

Thomsen traveled with the team to the state tournament last year but didn't get in.

"It has been really nice to try and fill Sara's shoes," Thomsen stated. "She's texted me a couple times to give me confidence this year."

Hall said Thomsen's level of play has exploded in the last year.

"One of the hardest workers we have, always wanting feedback and always improving," Hall remarked.

Cottrell has the second most attacks on PV's roster.

"She's definitely one of my go-to hitters," Ruff said. "Whenever I set her, I have a lot of trust in her she'll put the ball down. She's handled it very well."