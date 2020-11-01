Cottrell, Thomsen elevate play for state-bound Spartans

Arra Cottrell was not in the Pleasant Valley volleyball team’s regular rotation last year. She saw occasional playing time, but didn’t get in during the regional final win over Bettendorf or the state quarterfinal upset of Iowa City Liberty.
But a point into the Spartans’ state semifinal match against West Des Moines Valley, right-side hitter Kaitlyn Morgan went down with a knee injury. Cottrell was called into action.
“It was a shock and very stressful,” Cottrell said. “As time went on, the nerves started to calm down a bit. Kaitlyn was such an asset to our team, so it was a big role for me to fill.”
The Spartans lost the match in straight sets, but coach Amber Hall hopes that experience for Cottrell can pay dividends when her team returns to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Monday to face Cedar Falls in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m.
“It was a very valuable opportunity for her to be on that stage and in the limelight,” Hall said. “You plan and prepare for things, but you never expect someone to get hurt. That was a tough situation, and Arra did a nice job.”
Cottrell called it the most pressure-packed moment of her career to this point.
“The circumstances that I came in, I don’t think anything can top that,” she said.
Setter Kora Ruff, outside hitter Emily Wood and middle Chloe Cline have multiple state tournament matches under their belt. Cottrell has two sets.
The rest of PV’s regular rotation — Halle Vice, Paige Berst, Livia Thomsen, Riley Morgan and Alexa Frankel — are new to this stage.
“It is going to be really exciting, but it is going to be a lot of pressure on us,” Thomsen said.
When Cottrell stepped on the court last year, she had reassurance from her teammates. Whether it was high-fives or words of encouragement, they made Cottrell feel comfortable stepping into a difficult situation.
Ruff, Wood, Cline and even Cottrell will try and do that for the newcomers Monday.
“We’re definitely playing on a bigger stage than what we have all year,” Ruff said, “but we have had some tight matches this year in some pretty high-pressure situations. Those matches will help some of the younger, talented girls.
“Once they start playing, those nerves will start to go away.”
PV (20-1) leaned on a large senior class last year with Morgan, Erica Brohm, Ilah Perez-Johnson, Claire Bebow and libero Sara Hoskins.
This year’s juniors and a couple of sophomores have picked up that slack.
Besides Ruff, who has more than 2,200 career assists, Cottrell is third on the team with 139 kills, Thomsen has filled the libero role admirably and Frankel is second on the team in blocks.
“The sophomores last year learned a lot from that previous (senior) group, how to handle situations and that’s helped them to have the season we’re having this year,” Hall said.
Thomsen traveled with the team to the state tournament last year but didn't get in.
"It has been really nice to try and fill Sara's shoes," Thomsen stated. "She's texted me a couple times to give me confidence this year."
Hall said Thomsen's level of play has exploded in the last year.
"One of the hardest workers we have, always wanting feedback and always improving," Hall remarked.
Cottrell has the second most attacks on PV's roster.
"She's definitely one of my go-to hitters," Ruff said. "Whenever I set her, I have a lot of trust in her she'll put the ball down. She's handled it very well."
The Spartans will need Cottrell, Thomsen and others at their best this week. The 5A field is very strong, with the top-eight ranked teams in the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings making the state tournament field.
Defending champion Cedar Falls is the first challenge for third-ranked PV.
"I feel last year's experience has made us hungrier for the state championship this year," Cottrell said. "We want to do better than we did last year, make it a step further.
"I feel we can reach another level."
For that to happen, it will take consistent and clean volleyball.
"We can't play scared or afraid to make a mistake," Hall said. "We have to perform our best to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish."
