Daniel, Daufeldt lead area IGCA all-state volleyball selections

Sommer Daniel will leave Tipton as the program's most decorated volleyball player. Macy Daufeldt is on a similar path for West Liberty after just two seasons of her high school career.
Daniel and Daufeldt were named first team all-state in Class 3A on Monday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
A four-year starter and Utah signee, Daniel finished her career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs — the first Iowa player to surpass 1,000 in all three categories. She led Tipton to a 32-win season this year and two state tournaments during her career.
Daufeldt, a Drake recruit, powered West Liberty to River Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles along with a trip to the 3A state tournament. The outside hitter averaged 4.79 kills per set with a .403 efficiency. In two seasons, Daufeldt already has 787 kills and 448 digs.
There were four players from the area to earn second-team honors.
Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff and middle hitter Erica Brohm were chosen in 5A. Ruff averaged nearly nine assists per set for state semifinalist PV while Brohm, a Purdue University Northwest signee, has been a three-year starter. She led the Spartans with 80 blocks.
North Scott's Emma Powell made the second team in 4A. Powell, a six-rotation player, averaged 2.86 kills and 3.44 digs per set for the state-qualifying Lancers.
West Liberty outside hitter Martha Pace and Davenport Assumption's Kylie Welch made the second and third team, respectively, in 3A.
Pace recorded almost four kills per set with a .419 efficiency. Welch, a three-year starter, led the metro with 79 service aces and compiled 2.84 kills a set.
In 2A, Wilton's sophomore tandem of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery each collected third-team honors. They combined for nearly 7.5 kills, 9.4 assists and 5.2 digs per set. The Beavers won 35 matches and made the state tournament for a second straight year.
Among the honorable mention selections were Clinton's Brooke Mulholland, North Scott's Kendall McNaull and Assumption's Ava Schubert.
IGCA all-state teams
Elite team
Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls; Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls; Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Hayden Kubik, so., West Des Moines Valley; Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny; Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford
Class 5A
First team
Eliana Bohnet, sr., C.B. Abe Lincoln; Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls; Olivia Curry, sr., WDM Valley; Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls; Hayden Kubik, so., WDM Valley; Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny; Alayna Yates, sr., Cedar Falls
Second team (locals only)
Erica Brohm, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kora Ruff, so., Pleasant Valley
Player of year: Brown (Cedar Falls)
Coach of year: Matt Johnson (Cedar Falls)
Class 4A
First team
Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware; Megan Witte, sr., C.B. Lewis Central; Eve Magill, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Delaney Rice, sr., Marion; Jaz Westmoreland, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Elle Sneller, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Second team (locals only)
Emma Powell, sr., North Scott
Honorable mention (locals only)
Brooke Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Kendall McNaull, sr., North Scott
Player of year: Foley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Coach of year: Renee Winkle (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Class 3A
First team
Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Kara Peter, sr., Carroll Kuemper; Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton; Lauren Schrock, jr., Mount Vernon; Macy Daufeldt, so., West Liberty; Jasmine Bush, sr., Union; Chloe Johnson, sr., Red Oak
Second team (locals only)
Martha Pace, jr., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Kylie Welch, sr., Davenport Assumption
Honorable mention (locals only)
Ava Schubert, fr., Davenport Assumption
Player of year: Weber (Dike-New Hartford)
Coach of year: Maggie Willems (Mount Vernon)
Class 2A
First team
Danielle Johnson, jr., Osage; Morgan Middleton, jr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; Jada Wills, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian; Macay Van't Hul, sr., Western Christian; Paige Kinsley, jr., Osage; Helaina Hillyard, sr., Mediapolis
Third team (locals only)
Kelsey Drake, so., Wilton; Ella Caffery, so., Wilton
Player of year: Danielle Johnson (Osage)
Coach of year: Tammi Veerbeek (Western Christian)
Class 1A
First team
Gabby Gergen, jr., Janesville; Kelsey Hobbie, sr., Sidney; Lydia Imbrogno, so., Wapsie Valley; Katie Kopriva, sr., North Tama; Olivia Larsen, sr., Sidney; Allie Petry, jr., C.B. St. Albert; Claire Pothitakis, jr., Holy Trinity; Zoey Semelroth, sr., Tripoli
Player of year: Larsen (Sidney)
Coach of year: Amy McClintock (Sidney)