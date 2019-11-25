Daniel, Daufeldt lead area IGCA all-state volleyball selections

Sommer Daniel will leave Tipton as the program's most decorated volleyball player. Macy Daufeldt is on a similar path for West Liberty after just two seasons of her high school career.

Daniel and Daufeldt were named first team all-state in Class 3A on Monday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

A four-year starter and Utah signee, Daniel finished her career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs — the first Iowa player to surpass 1,000 in all three categories. She led Tipton to a 32-win season this year and two state tournaments during her career.

Daufeldt, a Drake recruit, powered West Liberty to River Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles along with a trip to the 3A state tournament. The outside hitter averaged 4.79 kills per set with a .403 efficiency. In two seasons, Daufeldt already has 787 kills and 448 digs.

There were four players from the area to earn second-team honors.

Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff and middle hitter Erica Brohm were chosen in 5A. Ruff averaged nearly nine assists per set for state semifinalist PV while Brohm, a Purdue University Northwest signee, has been a three-year starter. She led the Spartans with 80 blocks.