Daufeldt, Ruff earn top all-state volleyball honors from IGCA

Macy Daufeldt and Kora Ruff have been teammates for the past four years on the Iowa Rockets club volleyball team.
They finished their high school careers sharing a spot on the most prestigious all-state team.
Daufeldt, a senior outside hitter from West Liberty, and Ruff, a senior setter from Pleasant Valley, were among nine players named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Elite Team on Wednesday.
A Drake signee, the 6-foot Daufeldt was named co-player of the year in the state along with Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen.
"Macy is such an amazing player and super amazing person," Ruff said. "Being from a small town, she doesn't get the recognition sometimes at the state level so I'm so glad she got that this year. She's super deserving."
Daufeldt averaged 5.97 kills per set and had a .440 kill efficiency for the 39-win Comets. She had 91 kills in three state tournament matches, including a state tournament-record 37 in a semifinal win over Davenport Assumption.
Also recognized as the Class 3A player of the year, Daufeldt finished with 1,819 kills.
"This was the best four years of my life," Daufeldt said after West Liberty's state tournament run. "We had a lot fun and I'm going to miss it a lot."
Ruff was chosen as the 5A player of the year and named to the Elite team — top players in all five classifications — for the second straight season. Named captain of the all-tournament squad earlier this month in Cedar Rapids, Ruff closed her career with 3,262 assists.
She signed a national letter of intent with the University of Evansville recently.
"Honestly, it is kind of crazy," Ruff said. "I think back the last few years and Phyona (Schrader of Ankeny) and then Akacia (Brown of Cedar Falls) won player of the year. To be in the same company as them is super honoring.
"I'm so grateful for my whole team and all my coaches."
PV, which claimed its first state championship in program history, had five girls recognized.
In addition to Ruff, outside hitter Halle Vice was a first-team selection in 5A. Middle hitter Chloe Cline and libero Livia Thomsen were selected to the second team and pin hitter Arra Cottrell was honorable mention.
Amber Hall was selected as the 5A coach of the year.
"It just shows how talented and how deep our team was this year," Ruff said. "Our team was very versatile and really didn't have a weakness. This shows how much of a team effort it was this year."
North Scott outside Ella McLaughlin, who finished her career with 917 kills and 791 digs, was a second-team recipient in 4A.
Assumption, ranked No. 1 at the end of the regular season and a state semifinal participant, had three players selected in 3A — junior A.J. Schubert (second team) and libero Bri Gartner (second team) along with senior setter Carly Rolf (honorable mention).
Libero Monica Morales and setter Brooklyn Buysse were third-team honorees in 3A from the Comets' state runner-up squad.
Wilton seniors Carly Puffer and Kelsey Drake were named to the first team in 2A while setter Ella Caffery earned a spot on the second team.
Drake concluded her career with 1,353 kills and 1,039 digs; Puffer recorded 782 kills and 223 blocks. Caffery posted a school-record 3,006 assists. Wilton was 140-16 with four state tournament trips the past four seasons.