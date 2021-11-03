Daufeldt's 37 kills power Comets past Knights, into 3A state final

CEDAR RAPIDS — Davenport Assumption High School’s volleyball team had more balance. West Liberty had the best player on the floor.
A day after putting her name in the Class 3A state tournament record books, West Liberty senior Macy Daufeldt delivered another gem Wednesday afternoon.
Daufeldt upped her own state tournament record with 37 kills as fourth-ranked West Liberty staved off top-ranked Assumption in an epic five-set semifinal, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“This is probably the only thing I’ve ever wanted for our high school,” Daufeldt said of playing for a championship. “We’re here to make school history. I’ve never cried happy tears before, and I didn’t think it would be today.
“This is the best experience I’ve ever had.”
West Liberty (39-4) looks for its first state championship in program history at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against second-ranked West Delaware (42-5).
Daufeldt, a Drake University recruit, is a substantial reason West Liberty in this position. She has 70 kills in eight sets this week after totaling 33 in a sweep over Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
“Drake is lucky to have her,” Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. “You can’t sit there and be upset about someone who is that talented, really does excel and brings her team up to a higher level.”
Even when Daufeldt was in the back row, she gave Assumption fits. She had a number of kills from behind the 10-foot line late in the fourth set and a couple more in the fifth.
“I’ve been working on it a lot lately,” Daufeldt said. “It started out really good this season, but I had been struggling with it before the state tournament. I was dipping my shoulder and wasn’t finishing.”
She finished plenty of times Wednesday.
Daufeldt had eight kills in the final set, including back-to-back points from the pin that finished the match. She had 11 errors and 93 attacks in the two-hour tussle.
“There’s nothing we could really do about her,” Assumption sophomore middle Maggie Johnson said. “Whatever we were doing, she’s doing the opposite.
“We haven’t gone against a hitter that well in the back row this whole season.”
Assumption actually had more kills in the match, 69-61.
A.J. Schubert put down 20 while Johnson had 17, Ava Harris-Shephard recorded 14 and Anna Strajack closed with 10. Setter Carly Rolf set a 3A state tournament record with 61 assists.
“We played our hardest and laid it all on the floor,” Schubert said. “There is nothing more we could have done. They’re a great team and we’re a great team, too.”
After dropping the first set, Assumption (35-5) had considerable success in the middle sets going through its middles hitters. Johnson and Harris-Shepard both had hitting efficiencies over .435 and committed only seven errors in 53 attacks.
“During practice, we were really working on our middle connections,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be something we could use in these state games. That really helped us.”
Assumption felt it had a chance to close West Liberty out in four. Daufeldt had other ideas with five kills on West Liberty’s final five points, two from the back row.
“She did everything she could to get a point for her team,” Schubert said. “She really, really helps her team out a lot and we couldn’t shut her down.”
The fifth set was a seesaw affair.
Daufeldt struck from the back row and then hit an offspeed shot from behind the 10-foot line that found the floor to give West Liberty match point at 14-12.
Assumption tied it after a Strajack kill and Rolf ace, but Daufeldt returned to the front row and sealed the match with back-to-back kills.
Brooklyn Buysse had 47 assists for the Comets. Her sister, Sophie, finished with 10 kills.
It is the second state for West Liberty. Daufeldt's sister, Hailey, was an attacker on the 2015 runner-up squad.
“I’m so proud of them for fighting throughout the season,” West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. “We never talked about winning or never talked about going to the state tournament. We talked about getting better, and that’s what we’ve done.”
For Assumption, its first trip to a state final will have to wait at least another season.
The Knights return a strong nucleus with Schubert, Johnson, Harris-Shepard and Lily VanSeveren.
“This was a fun group to coach,” Scherler said. “I really wish we could have gotten to (Thursday). Every single year we keep propelling ourselves forward a little bit more.
“One of these times we’ll actually get to Thursday’s match.”
West Liberty 25-23-19-25-16, Assumption 23-25-25-23-14
Kills – West Liberty, Macy Daufeldt 37, Sophie Buysse 10, Mylei Henderson 5, Brooklyn Buysse 3, Maelyn Wainwright 3; Assumption, A.J. Schubert 20, Maggie Johnson 17, Ava Harris-Shepard 14, Anna Strajack 10, Dru Dorsey 6. Assists – West Liberty, B. Buysse 47; Assumption, Carly Rolf 61. Aces – West Liberty, S. Buysse 4, McKinzie Akers, Monica Morales, B. Buysse; Assumption, Schubert 3, Rolf, Johnson, Lily VanSeveren. Blocks – West Liberty, Ava Morrison, Wainwright; Assumption, Harris-Shepard 6, Schubert 4, Rolf 3, Johnson 2, Strajack 2. Digs – West Liberty, B. Buysse 17, Daufeldt 17, Monica Morales 13, Rylee Goodale 12, S. Buysse 12; Assumption, Bri Gartner 23, Rolf 14, VanSeveren 10, Isabella Krogman 8.