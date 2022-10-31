Defending champs PV has momentary lapse, regroups for quarterfinal victory

CORALVILLE — It turned out to be a hiccup, not a catastrophe.

After breezing through the first two sets and on the cusp of a sweep Monday afternoon, the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team let its guard down.

It was temporary.

Third-ranked and reigning state champion PV recovered from a messy ending in the third set to knock off seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18 in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.

“We got a little too comfortable,” senior outside hitter Halle Vice admitted.

PV (28-6) quickly regained its footing in the fourth set after squandering two match points in the third. The Spartans scored eight of the first 11 points and never saw their lead dwindle under four points in the close-out set.

“We knew coming in here it wasn’t going to be an easy sweep every single time,” said PV setter Siena Roethler, who distributed 47 assists. “You are going to have slumps, but we came out ready the fourth set. We had to deal with it.”

Coach Amber Hall’s team gets 10th-ranked West Des Moines Valley (22-20) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Final Four. Valley upset second-ranked Ankeny in straight sets Monday.

PV’s program made only three state trips in a 40-year stretch from 1978-2018. It is in the semifinals for the fourth straight season.

“It means everything,” PV senior middle Chloe Cline said. “This has been my dream for a really long time. I just want to keep pushing and get back to the championship like last year.”

The Spartans’ balance and block was too much for the Wolves (28-13).

PV had four players with at least 10 kills — Vice (18), Emily Goodpaster (15), Izzy Van De Wiele (11) and Cline (10). Freshman Isabelle Kremer and Roethler each had six kills as the Spartans had 66 versus 16 attack errors (.314 hitting efficiency).

“Everyone was hot today, which was amazing,” Roethler said. “It is very scary on the other side obviously. We’re blessed to have amazing options.”

Roether was precise in locating the openings.

“Siena does a great job of distributing the ball,” said Vice, who also had a team-high 22 digs. “When all of us are executing every single play, it is really hard to defend us.”

Behind the 6-foot-5 Van De Wiele and 6-1 Cline, PV frustrated Waukee Northwest’s attackers. Van De Wiele had a half-dozen blocks and Cline chipped in four. The Spartans got touches on many other attacks, too.

“Putting that pressure on the other team with our block, it shuts other teams down when they’re afraid to hit past it,” Cline said.

With 10 seniors, five in the starting lineup, the Spartans capitalized on their experience early.

Hall’s squad opened the match scoring 10 of the first 14 points. It never squandered the lead.

The Spartans pieced together a seven-point surge early in the second set to grab an 11-4 advantage. The Wolves never threatened in the set.

PV had control for much of the third, leading 12-8, 19-16, 23-20 and even 24-22. The Spartans couldn’t close it out as the Wolves scored the final four points to extend the match.

“Waukee Northwest is a scrappy team and executed swings at big times,” Hall said. “It shifted to us being more timid than what we were before.

“Our girls did a really good job resetting after that third set. We calmed down and kept our composure.”

There was no panic or finger-pointing between sets.

"They didn't beat us in that set, we beat ourselves there," Roethler said. "We changed some looks up to make it harder for them to defend us."

Abbie Staats, who didn’t play in the first three sets, came off the bench and unleashed two service aces to trigger PV early in the fourth. Vice had an ace and a Wolves hitting error sprung the Spartans to an 8-3 lead.

PV managed to keep a four- to seven-point advantage for the remainder of the match. Van De Wiele finished it with a kill.

Molly Albrecht had 19 digs and Goodpaster finished with 14 for the Spartans. Chloe Jones led Waukee Northwest with 13 kills and Katrina Pelds racked up 12.

Now, the Spartans are on the verge of another state final.

"This means everything," Hall said. "They've set goals from the beginning and continuously worked on them, staying ready for everything that has been thrown at them this season.

"They're a group that always pushes themselves and each other every day. I'm so proud of them."