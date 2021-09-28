Depth delivers for Assumption volleyball

With an early injury to one of her better front-line players, Davenport Assumption volleyball coach Bre Scherler had to go to her bench a little more against Clinton on Tuesday night.
Those players filling in for senior Anna Strajack contributed more than enough to help the Knights to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-11 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Scherler said Strajack, who started the match on fire with two blocks and three kills, tweaked an older injury near her back late in the first set and the coach decided to take the cautious route and sit her the rest of the match.
Scherler added it is nothing serious and Strajack did sit on the bench with her teammates with a bag of ice the rest of the way. In her absence, Scherler saw a number of players come up big on the front line for the Knights, including Maggie Johnson, Ava Harris-Shepard, Dru Dorsey, Annika Kotula and Leah Maro.
Johnson finished with 11 kills, including six in the final set to help put away a Clinton team that, after getting steamrolled in the first set, played much tougher the rest of the match. Harris-Shepard added three kills and five blocks of her own for the match while Dorsey, Kotula and Maro helped keep the rotation running smoothly for everyone else.
A.J. Schubert was the one constant, steadying influence for the home team. Schubert finished with a match-high 12 kills, five aces and nine digs. Schubert had six of her kills in the second set, many coming at the end of the set after Clinton had pulled within 16-15 to challenge the Knights (18-3 overall, 6-0 MAC).
Even in her short time of play, Strajack finished with six kills and two blocks. But Scherler said her bench players made the most of their chances.
“We always practice like we have a worst-case scenario and maybe something happens to one of our kids, so they are great kids and I want to see what happens and who can rise to the occasion,” Scherler said. “Everyone looked really poised and did not look scared and I loved those things about them.”
Scherler added that it was actually good to look at the players who will be coming back next season and what different combinations might work.
“We are always looking toward the future and what is going to happen when we have seniors leave,” she said. “I was just very proud of all of them.”
Carly Rolf had 25 assists while Bri Gartner had nine digs and Lily VanSeveren had eight digs. Isabella Krogman chipped in a pair of aces and also served strong to help Assumption to pull away from Clinton in the second set.
For the River Queens (8-15, 3-3), Makayla Howard had six kills, two aces and eight digs. Payton Luett had four kills and Jamie Greenwalt added 16 assists. Rylee Wisor finished with seven digs.
Clinton coach Micah Cewe was proud that his team battled in the final two sets after a rough opening set in which the River Queens fell behind 18-4.
He added every time his team would get a little momentum going with a three- or four-point run, an error would halt that streak. Clinton finished with eight service errors.
“We play well in spurts and that kind of has been our M.O. this year,” Cewe said. “We try to play consistent. We are a real competitive team, we just have to find ways to execute better.”