Depth delivers for Assumption volleyball

With an early injury to one of her better front-line players, Davenport Assumption volleyball coach Bre Scherler had to go to her bench a little more against Clinton on Tuesday night.

Those players filling in for senior Anna Strajack contributed more than enough to help the Knights to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-11 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Scherler said Strajack, who started the match on fire with two blocks and three kills, tweaked an older injury near her back late in the first set and the coach decided to take the cautious route and sit her the rest of the match.

Scherler added it is nothing serious and Strajack did sit on the bench with her teammates with a bag of ice the rest of the way. In her absence, Scherler saw a number of players come up big on the front line for the Knights, including Maggie Johnson, Ava Harris-Shepard, Dru Dorsey, Annika Kotula and Leah Maro.

Johnson finished with 11 kills, including six in the final set to help put away a Clinton team that, after getting steamrolled in the first set, played much tougher the rest of the match. Harris-Shepard added three kills and five blocks of her own for the match while Dorsey, Kotula and Maro helped keep the rotation running smoothly for everyone else.