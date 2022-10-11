Determan leads Moline rally in second set to secure Western Big 6 title

Facing two set points, the Moline High School volleyball team didn’t falter.

The Western Big 6 Conference title was in reach, but Geneseo was doing its best to keep the Maroons chasing the crown and was a point away from forcing a third set.

That was until Moline sophomore Maddie Determan showed up.

Geneseo had a service error on the first set point, but the second was a perfectly set-up play to freshman outside hitter Lizzie Rapps, who led the Maple Leafs in kills (3) and digs (4).

However, Determan sprung up and knocked down the kill attempt – tying the game and kick-starting a wild celebration from the bench. Senior outside hitter Caylee Brandes earned a kill to give Moline the lead, and then Determan ended the match with a powerful kill toward the back right corner of the court.

Moline's 25-10, 26-24 sweep over Geneseo on Tuesday night at Wharton Field House clinched the outright WB6 title. The Maroons (12-0 WB6) have now won 32 straight conference matches and this year took 24 of 27 sets in league play.

“It was definitely a preseason goal (to win conference) and it means a lot, especially that we had to battle for it,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “Geneseo played well and was super aggressive. They exposed our weaknesses and we had to work for every point.”

Moline trailed for a majority of the second set, and by as many as four points, but Determan, Brandes and Sam Veto orchestrated the comeback to clinch the conference title.

“We are Western Big 6 Conference champs, I mean, there’s no better way to put it,” Determan said. “For this team, it’s a big deal. We are so excited and will build on this for postseason.”

Down 24-22, Laxton called timeout.

“Jenna chewed us out, I mean, that’s what she has to do as a coach though, and we took it and used it,” Determan said. “We came back and killed it.”

“Every time we have a timeout, it feels like we are scoring right out of it,” Laxton said. “And if we aren’t scoring, we are super aggressive and giving 110% to get the momentum back, because it’s a momentum game.”

Moline ended the match on a 4-0 run to pick up its ninth conference sweep. Veto had a team-high seven kills, and Brandes and Determan each tallied six. Determan also had two blocks.

“Maddie has showed up for us a lot as we head toward the postseason and we love it,” Laxton said. “We are trying to find her and give her the ball a lot more. She puts the hammer on the ball.”

Geneseo (8-4 WB6) played much better in the second set after dropping a first set that lasted only 14 minutes. Moline won 25-10 and seven of the 10 points were on Maroons errors. Moline’s defenders and setters played at a high-level – led by Megan DePoorter’s game-high 12 digs and Alysa Jenkins's 15 assists – to end the first set quickly.

“(We) were super aggressive on the service line and the dig to transition was amazing,” Laxton said. “That was an awesome game and I’m glad we got to see that tonight.”

But in the second set, Geneseo found its footing offensively. Katie VanDeWoestyne and Alysia Perez combined for five kills and the Maple Leafs took a 14-11 lead at the halfway point. Annie Wirth also recorded three blocks.

"I think they realized it was a now or never,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “That’s not what it typically is because we aren’t a team that doesn’t show up, but I don’t think we were prepared to play at the level we needed to play against a team like Moline. Luckily they woke up and started playing like the competition across the net.”

Despite the loss, Komel praised her team’s second-set effort. The Maple Leafs have a lineup that features players from all four grade levels and has started to come together to be one of the top teams in the league.

“Moral victories don’t matter in the win column," she said. "But when we are heading into postseason, playing good teams the way we did is a moral victory because we want to be playing our best volleyball on October 25 – and hopefully into November.”