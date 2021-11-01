'Determined' McLaughlin powers Lancers into state semifinals

“I was very determined to be out there,” McLaughlin said.

Normally a six-rotation player, McLaughlin was in all three front row rotations but did not serve in the match.

McLaughlin didn’t hit with her normal pace, but she mixed up shots and was smart with her placement.

“Finding ways to score, that’s what we told her to do,” VanEarwage said. “I can’t say enough about how she stepped up for us.”

McLaughlin never let her teammates know the severity or how much discomfort she was feeling.

“I didn’t want anybody to get nervous,” she noted. “I told them I was going to play the whole week.”

“It really shows how much she cares about the sport,” libero Carley Bredar said. “If she can play with a hurt hand, I can go for anything. It really helps push the team to know they can do a lot as well.”

It was the first state tournament win for North Scott in nine years. It was fulfilling after getting swept in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.

The Lancers meet third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (43-7) in the semifinals at noon Wednesday.