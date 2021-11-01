'Determined' McLaughlin powers Lancers into state semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Ella McLaughlin could not attack the volleyball with her usual ferocity. She was advised not to serve. She could not high-five or shake hands with teammates or coaches with her right hand.
Still, the North Scott volleyball star was not going to miss Monday afternoon’s Class 4A state tournament volleyball match.
Less than a week after suffering a hand injury, McLaughlin delivered a team-high 10 kills, five digs and three blocks as second-ranked North Scott waltzed into the semifinals with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 win over eighth-ranked Bondurant-Farrar at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“Initially, I was so scared I wasn’t going to play,” said McLaughlin, who had her hand heavily wrapped and took some aspirin to alleviate the pain. “Eventually, I changed my mindset to I’m going to play.
“Honestly, the adrenaline was pumping and I was just in the zone.”
McLaughlin, a four-year varsity contributor, injured the pinky area last Wednesday in practice going for a ball with a teammate.
“We really don’t know if it is broken,” she said. “Luckily, it was early in the week so we had some time to ice and do some things to recover.”
North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said McLaughlin was a game-time decision, but she was confident her kills leader would do whatever was possible to play after missing last year’s state quarterfinal because of quarantine.
“I was very determined to be out there,” McLaughlin said.
Normally a six-rotation player, McLaughlin was in all three front row rotations but did not serve in the match.
McLaughlin didn’t hit with her normal pace, but she mixed up shots and was smart with her placement.
“Finding ways to score, that’s what we told her to do,” VanEarwage said. “I can’t say enough about how she stepped up for us.”
McLaughlin never let her teammates know the severity or how much discomfort she was feeling.
“I didn’t want anybody to get nervous,” she noted. “I told them I was going to play the whole week.”
“It really shows how much she cares about the sport,” libero Carley Bredar said. “If she can play with a hurt hand, I can go for anything. It really helps push the team to know they can do a lot as well.”
It was the first state tournament win for North Scott in nine years. It was fulfilling after getting swept in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons.
The Lancers meet third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (43-7) in the semifinals at noon Wednesday.
“We were just on it tonight, probably one of the best feelings ever,” senior middle Grace Graham said after finishing with seven kills, five blocks and was 13 of 14 serving. “Several of us have been playing varsity for a little while now, so it is incredible to get to the semifinals and show what were made of.”
The teams were essentially deadlocked in kills, digs and aces. The difference was the defense at the net.
North Scott had 11 total team blocks, an area VanEarwage was discouraged with after a regional final win over Central DeWitt last week, to Bondurant-Farrar's five.
The Lancers had six players register a block, led by Graham and Lauren Golinghorst.
“We definitely were pressing and turning our hands in,” Graham said. “We were just there and were talking to each other.”
It was a point of emphasis in the days leading up to the state tournament.
“We might not have gotten a lot of stuff blocks, but we definitely got a lot of touches and slow downs to make it easier on our defense,” VanEarwage said. “It is something we’ve been working on, so to execute it out here, that was awesome.”
McLaughlin had a hand in three blocks, including a couple off powerful hits from Bondurant-Farrar's attack.
"It wasn't hurting too much," she said. "I was just surprised I was blocking balls. I don’t normally do that too much. That was exciting.”
Hallie Bedler had 13 kills for Bondurant-Farrar, which bows out a 32-8.
The Lancers seek to reach their first state championship in 35 years with a win over the Go-Hawks.
“After getting swept the last few years and then to be the team that got a sweep, it really pushes us to go further and hopefully win a state championship,” Bredar said. “This gives us the confidence that we can do it.”
North Scott 25-25-25, Bondurant-Farrar 21-16-20
Kills – B-F, Hallie Bedler 13, Kendall Anderson 9, Hannah Ditsworth 6; North Scott, Ella McLaughlin 10, Grace Graham 7, Alexis Richards 5, Lauren Golinghorst 4. Assists – B-F, Tori Carroll 22; North Scott, Alyssa Atzen 14, Nora Ralfs 7. Aces – B-F, Anderson 3, Bedler, Ditsworth, Payge Herrold; North Scott, Richards 3, Golinghorst 2, Graham, Atzen, Carley Bredar. Blocks – B-F, Ditsworth 4, Anderson 2, Carroll, Jacki Baas; North Scott, Graham 5, Golinghorst 5, Scout Kirshy 4, McLaughlin 3, Richards 3, Ralfs. Digs – B-F, Anderson 18, Bedler 7, Carroll 6; North Scott, Richards 13, Bredar 11, McLaughlin 5, Golinghorst 4, Sydney Skarich 4, Atzen 4.
Records: Bondurant-Farrar 32-8 (final); North Scott 31-4