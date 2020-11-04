Dike-New Hartford overpowers Wilton in state semifinal

CEDAR RAPIDS — An historic season for Wilton High School came to an end Wednesday night at the hands of a powerhouse volleyball program.
Dike-New Hartford, with nine freshmen and sophomores on its roster, was too much for second-ranked Wilton to handle.
Freshman twin sisters Payton and Jadyn Petersen, daughters of University of Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen, combined for 26 kills as third-ranked Dike-New Hartford overpowered Wilton 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 in a Class 2A state semifinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We knew they would be wise beyond their years being Bobbi’s daughters,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “They’ve been around a lot of good volleyball.”
Payton had 19 kills and just two errors on 44 swings. Jadyn had seven kills, 12 digs and only two hitting miscues.
The Wolverines, who will chase their seventh state championship since 2011 and 14th overall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Denver, finished with 46 kills and a .319 hitting efficiency.
“That’s the best team we’ve played,” Wilton’s Carly Puffer said. “They have a hitter at every position.”
It made it difficult for Wilton to get its block set. The Beavers had only four blocks in the match after having a dozen in the quarterfinal win over Van Meter.
“Our defense hurt us tonight,” junior hitter Kelsey Drake said. “They did run a faster tempo offense, so trying to get the block up and communicate whether to block cross or block line was difficult. They kept finding our open spots.”
Drake was about the only consistent offensive threat for the Beavers. She had 18 kills, including 10 in the middle set. The junior finished with 59 kills in her last three postseason matches.
“I give a lot of credit to Ella (Caffery) and giving me those good sets,” Drake said. “That’s my role on the team, to come in with the swings.”
Wilton had only 12 kills and 11 errors from the rest of its attackers. Puffer finished with a postseason-low seven kills.
“We knew (Puffer) was one of their key players, so we really talked about wanting to shut her down right away,” Payton Petersen said.
The second set was the most competitive.
Wilton (33-4) had it tied at 18 before Dike-New Hartford reeled off four of the next five points, two off Beaver miscues, to take control.
The Wolverines overcame an 8-5 hole in the third set with a 9-1 flurry.
“We’re playing our best volleyball right now,” Payton Petersen said. “It took us a while this year since we’re so young to build those connections.”
For Wilton, it equaled the best state finish in program history with the 2004 squad.
The Beavers have everyone but reserve Ellie Hugunin returning next season.
“I can’t wait to see what open gyms are like this summer, I can’t wait for the preseason, the energy and goal-setting they’re going to want to come into the gym with,” Grunder said. “I think this will feed our fire, feed their energy in the weight room and in the gym.”
With the Wolverines’ youth, it appears the Beavers will have to solve Dike-New Hartford at some point next season to reach their intended goal.
“We want another match with them,” Caffery said. “They are very good and we respect that, but we know we could have played so much better. It will make us better for next season.”
