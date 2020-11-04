Dike-New Hartford overpowers Wilton in state semifinal

“Our defense hurt us tonight,” junior hitter Kelsey Drake said. “They did run a faster tempo offense, so trying to get the block up and communicate whether to block cross or block line was difficult. They kept finding our open spots.”

Drake was about the only consistent offensive threat for the Beavers. She had 18 kills, including 10 in the middle set. The junior finished with 59 kills in her last three postseason matches.

“I give a lot of credit to Ella (Caffery) and giving me those good sets,” Drake said. “That’s my role on the team, to come in with the swings.”

Wilton had only 12 kills and 11 errors from the rest of its attackers. Puffer finished with a postseason-low seven kills.

“We knew (Puffer) was one of their key players, so we really talked about wanting to shut her down right away,” Payton Petersen said.

The second set was the most competitive.

Wilton (33-4) had it tied at 18 before Dike-New Hartford reeled off four of the next five points, two off Beaver miscues, to take control.

The Wolverines overcame an 8-5 hole in the third set with a 9-1 flurry.