Drake's big swing powers Wilton back to state tournament

WEST LIBERTY — Kelsey Drake brought the boom Wednesday night. West Branch High School’s volleyball team had no solution.
“I came to hit,” Drake said.
Drake unleashed a career-high 26 kills to fuel Class 2A second-ranked Wilton back to the state tournament for the third consecutive season with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 triumph over West Branch in the regional final at West Liberty High School.
The Beavers (32-3) play 11th-ranked Van Meter in a state quarterfinal next Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.
Wilton is eager to flip the script after getting swept in the quarterfinals each of the past two years at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the U.S. Cellular Center.
“This year, we’re very confident and we’re ready to do some damage,” setter Ella Caffery said.
If Drake continues to perform like she has in the postseason, the Beavers are equipped for an extended stay.
The junior did not commit a hitting error in Wilton’s regional quarterfinal win over Louisa-Muscatine and in the semifinal rout over Columbus Community. She had eye-popping hitting efficiencies of .706 and .650 in those matches.
Drake wasn’t error-free Wednesday, but she was dominant. She had five kills in the first set, 10 in the second and 11 in the third.
By match end, Drake had eight more kills than West Branch collected as a team.
“(Kelsey) just loves to swing,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “She has great hang time, snaps that ball and it is a powerful thing. She brings a lot of energy to our team when she does that.”
Drake and the Beavers have spent time recently working with former Davenport North coach Amy Baker.
“She’s really helped me gain confidence in myself,” Drake said. “She’s told me to just go up and swing.”
Support Local Journalism
Wilton is much more than Drake, though.
Carly Puffer, another junior, had 10 kills and Caffery finished with seven while distributing 35 assists.
“When we’re in system, we’re unstoppable,” Caffery said.
Grunder’s team beat 14th-ranked West Branch (20-13) twice during the regular season. The Beavers had little trouble making it three times.
Wilton used a 12-1 surge in the first set to seize control.
It was a bit wobbly in the second set, but rode three kills from Drake and a West Branch net violation late to prevail.
In the third, Wilton never trailed.
“In this moment when there is some pressure, they were able to calm themselves down,” Grunder said. “We talk about not getting too high or too low and maintaining that balance. We did a really nice job when it got tight. They really settled in.”
Drake had three blocks while Caffery and Puffer each had two. Mallory Lange and Puffer led the back row with 11 digs and Drake chipped in 10.
There was palpable excitement afterward. Still, the overwhelming sentiment was there is more for this team to accomplish.
“We’re really determined and super motivated,” Puffer said. “We want to go all the way.”
Even with heightened expectations all season, Wilton has handled it each step of the way. Now, the Beavers get a chance to prove themselves on the state’s biggest stage.
“Part way through last year, the expectation for this year was already set,” Grunder said, “and I was a little concerned how that might weigh on our team. It didn’t bother this group, but it truly motivated them.
“It was about let’s get there, and when we get there, let’s take care of business. We have high goals.”
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-001
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-002
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-003
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-004
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-005
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-006
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-007
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-008
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-009
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-010
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-011
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-012
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-013
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-014
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-015
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-016
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-017
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-018
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-019
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-020
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-021
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-022
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-023
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-024
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-025
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-026
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-027
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-028
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-029
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-030
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-031
102820-qc-spt-wilton-vball-032
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!