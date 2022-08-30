Errors spoil Rocky’s home opener against Washington

Mistakes early proved costly late for the Rocks.

Rock Island High School volleyball dropped its home opener against Washington (25-16, 16-25, 15-10) on Tuesday night for its first loss of the season.

After a 2-0 start with wins over Sherrard and Peoria Notre Dame, Rock Island played uncharacteristically sloppy against Washington. Hitting errors piled up and before the home crowd had much to cheer for, the Rocks were down 16-6 in the first set.

“Hitting errors are not us,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “We had a really strong week last week so I don’t know what changed today, whether it was nerves for our first home game or what, but it’s my job as coach to figure it out and prevent it in the future.”

Rocky made nine total errors in the first set, which was just too much to overcome against a Panther squad that had 6-foot middle hitter Jori Dowling causing a lot of issues. Washington won the first set 25-16 and the Rocks never cut the deficit below six.

“Set one we didn’t come off with the best of energy and we just weren’t making smart choices,” senior outside hitter Kayla Rice said. “We didn’t execute our plans, but then we came out in the second set and our teammates got us hyped up. We made smarter plays.”

There was an immediate change for Rock Island in the second set as almost an entirely new lineup graced the court.

Rice, Mari Churchill, Sienna Mikaio, Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham, Quinci Bumgarner and Alexis Clark started for the Rocks and took over at once. Churchill, Clark and Rice each made plays and put Rocky ahead 6-2 to start. It was the Rocks’ first lead since 1-0 in the first set.

“As a coach you have to see what’s working and what’s not working, and so I made a positional change outside of the different players on the court to see if that worked — and luckily it did,” Gray said. “On top of that though, it was leadership that took over. That helped pave the way to that set win.”

Autumn Stone also made her presence known when she subbed in during the second set by simply being a wall at the net. The 5-foot-10 junior recorded a team-high four blocks and six kills to keep Rocky ahead by six or seven points for the entirety of the second set.

“Autumn brings this team a lot,” Rice said. “She brings us energy and awesome blocking. She is a smart player and she picks us all up. When she gets a block she will turn around and scream, and we love that. It brings this team a ton of energy.”

Also one of the biggest changes in the second set was the defensive effort. Rocky has always praised Sienna Mikaio for her defensively ability, and it showed why Tuesday night. The senior libero made three diving stops that looked destined to hit the floor to give her team a boost.

“Some plays you can hear the crowd go ‘Oh’ and ‘Ah’ and I know that it’s Sienna,” Gray said. “She is very mature and very advanced with her skill. She can pick up balls that people think are going to go down and it changes the body language of the opponent and gives our team confidence. It’s great to have someone like that.”

However, the same issues as in the first set arose again in the third. Three straight hitting errors with the game at 11-9 aided Washington to a 15-10 final set victory.

Despite the loss, Rice proved why she is one of Rock Island’s captains, finishing tied with a team-high six kills, two aces and three blocks. She was involved in almost every set play.

“Kayla is one of the most athletic players I have ever coached,” Gray said. “When she gets fired up, it’s very contagious. It took a whole set for her to get there, but then it stayed. We needed her teammates to follow a little bit more though to beat Washington tonight, unfortunately.”

The loss dropped Rocky to 2-1 on the season, but Gray said that might be a good thing for the future. The team knew it was unbeaten, and added pressure isn’t what the Rocks want before starting conference play against Galesburg on Thursday.

“That was a mindset that caused us to lose that third set,” Gray said. “We were playing to not lose instead of playing to win. You could see that at the end there. The physical tools are there, but it’s about getting back to the drawing board and making sure we are mentally prepared to beat someone in the third set. “