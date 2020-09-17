Errors upend Prince of Peace volleyball against Lisbon

Trailing 23-21 in the fourth, Blount stepped to the service line and played the role of hero with three aces that spurred the Irish to a 25-23 victory to send it to the fifth.

“I feel that I have it in me to motivate us and to be a leader, to get us to that point where we can overcome when we're down a few points,” Blount said. “I always want the ball in my hands.”

Attacking and service errors plagued the Irish in the four previous sets. They bit them again in the final frame.

After Lily Isenhour notched a kill to trim the deficit to 8-7, Prince of Peace had back-to-back attacking errors, then a service error, a line violation and two more attacking errors to send Lisbon (6-3) into euphoria.

The Lions’ Peyton Robinson had a match-high 14 kills followed closely by teammate Ella Clark's 13. Kali Nelson distributed 35 assists.

They limited Blount to 12 kills. No other attacker had more than six for the Irish. Isabel Hansen had 30 assists and Isenhour contributed six blocks.

“They’re a very good defensive team, they know their spots well. That’s something we need to work on,” Blount said. “Every time I hit cross, they knew where I was going. I got a few kills on the line, but then they started covering that too.”