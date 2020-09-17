Errors upend Prince of Peace volleyball against Lisbon

CLINTON — It had been 10 straight meetings that the Clinton Prince of Peace volleyball team had fallen to its Tri-Rivers Conference rival, Lisbon.
Six consecutive meetings were clean sweeps; only one got to the fourth set since 2010.
The Irish pushed the Lions to a fifth set Thursday night. They couldn’t finish the job.
Lisbon used a stout defensive game to limit Prince of Peace offensively and were aided by multiple errors over the course of the five-set thriller, claiming victory by the score of 25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9 at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
It’s the first time since 2009 this matchup went the distance.
“We haven’t played a team that is that scrappy this year, it was almost like playing us,” Irish coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “I wasn’t super happy with our servicing either.
“It was our toughest mental game.”
Prince of Peace hadn’t had live competition in a week. Prior to this, it had swept three straight opponents during a now-snapped four-game winning streak.
The layoff affected the Irish early, as they trailed by as many as six points in the opening set.
“It’s frustrating, but it is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about it now,” senior outside hitter Anabel Blount said. “I think we were a little tense at the start, usually we start really slow.”
Trailing 23-21 in the fourth, Blount stepped to the service line and played the role of hero with three aces that spurred the Irish to a 25-23 victory to send it to the fifth.
“I feel that I have it in me to motivate us and to be a leader, to get us to that point where we can overcome when we're down a few points,” Blount said. “I always want the ball in my hands.”
Attacking and service errors plagued the Irish in the four previous sets. They bit them again in the final frame.
After Lily Isenhour notched a kill to trim the deficit to 8-7, Prince of Peace had back-to-back attacking errors, then a service error, a line violation and two more attacking errors to send Lisbon (6-3) into euphoria.
The Lions’ Peyton Robinson had a match-high 14 kills followed closely by teammate Ella Clark's 13. Kali Nelson distributed 35 assists.
They limited Blount to 12 kills. No other attacker had more than six for the Irish. Isabel Hansen had 30 assists and Isenhour contributed six blocks.
“They’re a very good defensive team, they know their spots well. That’s something we need to work on,” Blount said. “Every time I hit cross, they knew where I was going. I got a few kills on the line, but then they started covering that too.”
After dropping the opening set, Prince of Peace used strong net play with six kills, two blocks and a handful of aces to dominate the second set 25-16. A similar strategy took place during a 10-2 run in the fourth.
“Second set was the closest to what we usually look like,” Kenneavy said. “They played with confidence, the tension was gone.”
Lisbon responded with a 9-3 run to take the third set in quick fashion, 25-14.
Prince of Peace turns its attention to the Clinton Invitational, a stacked weekend field that features four ranked teams and a couple of unbeatens.
This loss, according to Blount, will only fuel them for the rest of the season.
“I think it’s really going to motivate us,” she said. “With the potential we have, my team is good. And, if we see them again, we’re not holding back.”
