Facing a third set, Sherrard rallies to sweep Rockridge

SHERRARD — In Thursday's rematch of Three Rivers West Division volleyball powers Rockridge and Sherrard, it looked as if another three-set duel was in store.
After the Tigers won the opening set at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, the Rockets used a 14-4 run to open a nine-point lead and force set point at 24-15.
However, the script quickly flipped in Sherrard's favor. With junior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell recording five of her six aces to fuel a closing 11-0 run that allowed the Tigers to rally for a 25-21, 26-24 sweep that gave the Rockets their first conference loss.
"Knowing we had a chance to beat Rockridge, with everyone here cheering us on, it was amazing," said Blackwell, who also notched seven kills. "It's a good feeling. I hope it never goes away."
With Thursday's win, Sherrard (18-2) has now reeled off 12 straight victories since losing to the Rockets in three sets back on Sept. 2. It also tightens up an already-competitive Three Rivers West race.
Now 7-1 in the conference, the Tigers move into a tie for second place with Monmouth-Roseville, with both teams now a half-game behind Rockridge (17-4, 8-1).
"We've gotten better and worked so hard for this," said Blackwell. "This was a big goal for us."
Blackwell's serving gave the Tigers new life in the second set with her sixth ace of the evening tying the game at 24. Sophomore middle blocker Kaitlynn DeBlock then applied the finishing touches.
DeBlock knocked down back-to-back kills, the first giving Sherrard its first lead of the second set, the last completing the comeback. She finished with seven kills to tie Blackwell for team-high honors.
"When McKenna gets in her groove, we all follow her," said DeBlock. "She got us started, and we all went her way. We know that if we're down, McKenna can pull us out of it. Plus, our passers and setters stepped up, and we got everything in line."
In both sets, Rockridge started strong. The Rockets went up 6-3 in the first, then opened the second by scoring five of the first six points.
Fueling the fire for the Rockets was senior middle hitter Kierney McDonald. Dominant in the front row, she posted match highs of 14 kills and five blocks. Senior setter Morgan McClain dished out 21 assists.
"Kierney had a great game tonight, and Morgan was setting the ball well," said Rockridge coach Candy Lopez. "We just lost a little of our aggressiveness, and that made the difference in the game."
While McDonald was dominating up front, Sherrard relied more on balance as it spread the offensive wealth.
Sophomore Eva Zimmerman tallied six kills, with Charlotte Frere and Kelsey Hutchins adding four kills apiece. Setters Sydney Adamson and Lauren Copeland notched 16 and nine assists, respectively.
In the first set, the Tigers trailed 10-6 but battled back to nip at Rockridge's heels before taking their first lead at 14-13, part of a 6-1 spurt that gave the hosts a 17-14 advantage that they maintained the rest of the game.
"When teams think they have us, we've come back plenty of times this year," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "We always want to start out strong. Sometimes we don't, but this team never gives up."
Now the Rockets look to regroup and bounce back after taking the first blemish on their conference ledger.
"This will re-focus us in the gym," said Lopez. "This tells us we have to keep working hard because the other teams are going to work hard, too."