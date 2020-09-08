Falborg-led Wildcats sweep Falcons

Davenport North’s Olivia Falborg decided to do some coaching during a timeout in the first set of the Wildcats’ volleyball match against Davenport West on Tuesday night.
The junior used the time to help Wildcat freshman Chloe Baez with her footwork setting up a block. Falborg pointed out movement and showed where Baez, who was starting her first varsity match, needed to be for the block.
It’s the type of leadership that North coach Heath Donath was proud to see and a key building block as the Wildcats hope to compete in the upper ranks of the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the near future.
Oh and ‘coach’ Falborg did plenty of her own work as well, hammering down 12 kills to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 victory over West in MAC action.
Falborg said it is important to set an example for the combined five freshmen and sophomores that are on North’s varsity roster.
“Chloe was just a little nervous since it is her first season playing varsity, so I was just trying to help her out, learning how to watch the ball and where she needs to be,” Falborg said. “I just wanted to get her to watch their setter and their hands to see where the ball is going. She did fine.”
Baez put down one kill and recorded one block during the match while playing middle for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-1 MAC).
“She is going to be a critical hitter for us next year,” Falborg added.
Donath was not surprised at all by Falborg taking the lead even during the match.
“Olivia’s been doing that since Day 1,” Donath said of his outside hitter. “She’s always been that way, helping out, she knows the things that I want and it’s tremendous to see her take the lead on those things. That’s the way our program has to continue to progress.”
Falborg had some company at the net. Layne Wright chipped in eight kills and Kylie Kemp finished with three kills and a block. McKenna Rebarcak finished with a match-high four blocks for the winners.
Rileigh Antle had 26 assists while Halle Walkup had 13 digs for North. Maya Beasley contributed three aces and five digs. Kenzie Tronnes had four aces for North as well.
North freshman Grace Davison had a nice game behind the service line as well. Davison had two aces and also kept the Falcons off-balance all match with well-placed, dying offerings.
Davison helped the visitors gain control of the third set, serving four straight points to break a 20-20 tie. Falborg finished off the match with a big kill to prevent a fourth set.
West (0-3, 0-3) put themselves in the hole early as North was able to take advantage of 17 unforced errors in the first set.
The Falcons settled down a little bit in the final two sets but, again, untimely errors shifted momentum back to North at critical times when the match was tied or the hosts were leading.
Molly Daily, who missed last week’s match against Muscatine with an injury, led the hosts with six kills. Emma Peters had six kills while Brianna Blake added three kills.
Abby Raes had 11 digs while Grace Krogmann had 12 assists and two service aces. Faith Rettler had nine assists.
“Any kind of error is tough to overcome,” West coach Jill Donath said. “There are times where, sometimes, we let three, four points go in one rotation and we need to focus on getting the side out. But we’ve worked on ball placement and passing and our attack was better. It’s a process.”
