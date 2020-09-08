Falborg-led Wildcats sweep Falcons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport North’s Olivia Falborg decided to do some coaching during a timeout in the first set of the Wildcats’ volleyball match against Davenport West on Tuesday night.

The junior used the time to help Wildcat freshman Chloe Baez with her footwork setting up a block. Falborg pointed out movement and showed where Baez, who was starting her first varsity match, needed to be for the block.

It’s the type of leadership that North coach Heath Donath was proud to see and a key building block as the Wildcats hope to compete in the upper ranks of the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the near future.

Oh and ‘coach’ Falborg did plenty of her own work as well, hammering down 12 kills to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 victory over West in MAC action.

Falborg said it is important to set an example for the combined five freshmen and sophomores that are on North’s varsity roster.

“Chloe was just a little nervous since it is her first season playing varsity, so I was just trying to help her out, learning how to watch the ball and where she needs to be,” Falborg said. “I just wanted to get her to watch their setter and their hands to see where the ball is going. She did fine.”