Fast start hard to sustain as Orion falls to QND

FARMINGTON — Fresh from its first regional championship since 2019, the Orion High School volleyball team came here full of confidence.

That confidence showed at the outset of the Chargers' IHSA Class 2A Farmington Sectional matchup with Quincy Notre Dame as they grabbed a quick three-point lead.

But once the Lady Raiders settled in, Orion kept battling but could not sustain its energy as it fell 25-12, 25-17 in the first of Monday's two sectional semifinals.

"I think that we all came in here feeling pretty confident and really positive," said Orion sophomore setter/right side hitter Lainey Kunert. "We really thought we could win, and that got our mood started."

At the outset of the opening set, the Chargers' mood was buoyed by scoring four of the first five points, opening a 7-4 lead.

However, QND (33-3) dug in and scored four straight points to take the lead. A kill by Emily Hickerson put Orion (29-9) back up 9-8, but the Raiders responded with eight straight points to open up a 16-9 lead. Three straight Delaney Beard aces widened that lead to 20-11.

"We came out strong and ready to go," said Kunert, who tallied seven assists and four kills, "but then we had a couple of mistakes that brought our momentum down."

Orion coach Sydney Adams knew that with the strength of Quincy Notre Dame's roster, her club could not afford any mistakes that would play into the Lady Raiders' hands.

"QND is a very tough team," she said. "It took them a bit to get into their system. We executed when we could, but in the end, we came up short."

The efforts of Kunert, fellow setter Grace Passno (six assists) and the front line quartet of Hickerson (four kills, three blocks), Rachel Bowers (four kills), Madison Reid (four kills) and Avery Knupp (three kills, two blocks) were not enough to stem the tide in the face of QND's relentless attack.

Senior middle hitter Abbey Schreacke posted a match-best 11 kills, with junior outside hitter Emma Boing adding eight kills. However, sophomore setter Annie Eaton (22 assists) proved to be an extra asset, adding five kills.

"Whenever we're struggling to get a point, other teams forget I'm up there and I'm a weapon, too," said Eaton. "We just had to get settled in, and relax. Once that happened and we played our game, we'd be fine."

In the second set, the Chargers grabbed an early lead and hung tough with QND by staying within one, the last time at 7-6 after a Reid kill.

However, the Raiders scored 10 of the next 12 points to take control. Orion kept battling at match point, scoring five straight to make it 24-17 before QND closed it out.

"We ended up still fighting," said Adams. "I told the girls I was very proud of how they played."