Flanagan takes over Assumption volleyball program

Frank Flanagan never envisioned a month ago he would return to coaching high school volleyball.

But when Bre Scherler stepped down last month as Assumption High School’s coach, it was an opportunity for Flanagan to lead a program where he started to develop a passion for coaching while a student at St. Ambrose University.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old was named Monday as Scherler’s replacement.

“The more I reflected on it, the more I realized this is a pretty cool full-circle moment to go back to the place I figured out as a young college kid I wanted to be a volleyball coach,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan, who runs the Iowa Select club program here in the Quad-Cities, was an assistant on Kyle Condon’s staff at Assumption in 2013-14. He spent two years as the head coach at Alleman and a couple seasons assisting the Augustana College men’s and women’s programs.

The Knights are coming off a 35-5 season, one in which they reached the Class 3A state semifinals. All-stater A.J. Schubert is back this fall along with Maggie Johnson, Ava Harris-Shepard, Lily VanSeveren and Dru Dorsey.

Several of those girls are part of Flanagan's Iowa Select program.

While a talented roster was an important piece in accepting the job, the other was making sure Condon, Jim Finn and Jill Beinborn would join his staff as assistants.

Condon was the former head coach at Assumption, Finn spent time coaching at St. Ambrose, and Beinborn, wife of Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn, is a former Augustana assistant.

“I was only going to do this if I had those guys with me,” Flanagan said. “You have to have a good staff, and the roster was a big piece as well.”

Scherler has made the Knights a consistent state contender. Assumption has been to the state tournament each of the past four seasons.

The next step for the Knights is getting into a championship match and possibly winning the program's first title.

“That’d be an awesome story,” Flanagan said. “It only matters if the players want to do it. They’re the ones that are going to drive the train. It is up to us as coaches to make sure they have all the resources necessary, but it is them as a complete team buying into each other and how they react and move in difficult moments.

“It will be the accumulation of what we do every day in the gym, and that’s how we’re going to build organic confidence. An important piece for us is making sure we’re comfortable in uncomfortable moments. Plus, you need a little luck in your favor as well.”

Flanagan didn’t give a specific timeline on how long he’s committed to the program. His focus is on the present.

“The goal is to staff it really well, to the point where the Assumption coaching tree can live on,” Flanagan said. “That is pretty much the big reason why I chose only to do it at this school because that’s where it started for me.

“Hopefully, the younger coaches aspire for the same thing and we can mentor them and down the line they can keep the Assumption tree going on.”

