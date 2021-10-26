Frankel big finish pushes Pleasant Valley back to state

Spartans coach Amber Hall said she was proud that Frankel made such a big impact at the big moments.

“Alexa played so well and was just killing it,” Hall said. “Her block has always been so good and her ability to put it down (for a point) was huge. And she has always been available to hit, it was just a matter of getting her into the flow of the match. Tremendous effort.”

Ruff had 52 assists dished out to Cline (16 kills), Vice (14 kills), Cottrell (11 kills), Emily Goodpaster (nine kills) in addition to her teamwork with Frankel.

Livia Thomsen led the defense with 22 digs while Riley Morgan added 19 digs. Vice had 13 digs and three blocks as well. Ruff and Cline joined Frankel with four blocks each.

With a conference championship under its belt and another trip to state, Pleasant Valley is hoping to be lifting a state championship trophy sometime next week after getting knocked out in the semifinals the last two years.